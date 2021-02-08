Chelsea reach an agreement to sign Jerome Boateng in the summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng in the summer, as talks have progressed well between the two parties.

As per Todofijaches, Chelsea have been in contact with Jerome Boateng for a while, and they have finally reached an agreement for the German’s move to Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich are yet to offer Boateng a new deal, and it’s looking increasingly likely that his future will be elsewhere come the summer.

The club will also lose David Alaba, who has grabbed more headlines about his impending free transfer compared to Boateng.

Chelsea are currently in the race to finish in the top four spots in the Premier League, and are expected to strengthen once again this summer with new manager Thomas Tuchel at the helm.

Jerome Boateng’s arrival will add more experience to the Chelsea defence

Chelsea added some experience to their defence in the form of Thiago Silva last summer, and the Brazilian’s presence has helped the side this year.

The Blues had a leaky defence last season, but have been a lot more solid at the back, and Boateng’s arrival will only make them stronger.

Despite being 32, Boateng has been a key player for Bayern Munich this season, and has kept the younger defenders out of the team. Several German fans have called for his return to the national team.

Boateng played an integral role in Bayern’s treble last season, so it is a surprise that the Bavarians are willing to let him go.

He also has experience of playing in England as he had a brief spell with Manchester City before a move to Bayern Munich in 2011. The German has made 346 appearances for Bayern Munich since joining them a decade ago.

From his performances so far this season, it’s safe to say that Boateng still has a couple of years of top-flight football left in him. A second spell in the Premier League with Chelsea and his compatriot Thomas Tuchel could be a shrewd move.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will extend Thiago Silva’s contract beyond the summer of 2021. If the Brazilian does leave, Boateng will be a more than able replacement.