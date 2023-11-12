"Reported missing since he was at Stamford Bridge", "Getting worse" - Manchester City fans slam star's performance in 4-4 draw against Chelsea

Manchester City fans blasted Kyle Walker's poor performance during the Cityzens' thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 12.

Pep Guardiola and Co. took the lead in the 25th minute via an Erling Haaland penalty after Marc Cucurella dragged him down inside the box. However, Thiago Silva brilliantly leveled the scores four minutes later with a header following a corner.

Raheem Sterling scored against his former club in the 37th minute with a simple tap-in. But Manuel Akanji headed past Robert Sanchez in the first minute of stoppage time to ensure the scores were level going into the break.

Erling Haaland made it 3-2 in the 47th minute. The Blues came back from behind yet again in the 67th minute through Nicolas Jackson after Conor Gallagher's long-range effort rebounded in his path.

Rodri thought he had secured all three points for the Cityzens in the 86th minute when his shot from distance deflected off Thiago Silva into the bottom-left corner. However, Armando Broja was wiped out by Ruben Dias in the box in the 92nd minute giving Chelsea a penalty of their own.

Cole Palmer returned to haunt his old club after he dispatched his spot-kick three minutes later to seal a breathtaking 4-4 draw.

Manchester City fans slammed Kyle Walker for his performance. The England international struggled to defend Raheem Sterling throughout the game, allowing the latter to dictate play from the wing.

He also won just 33% of his tackles and lost five duels. Moreover, Walker had a good opportunity to win the game for Manchester City in the final few minutes of the game from close range. However, he blasted his free-kick well over the bar.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Kyle Walker has been reported missing since he was at Stamford Bridge, sources claim he was last seen at Raheem Sterling's pocket. More to follow."

Another fan wrote:

"Has Kyle Walker always been such an angry little man or is he getting worse with age?"

Chelsea are still 10th in the league standings with 16 points from 12 games. Manchester City remain at the summit with 28 points, just one more than second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Exploring the stats from blockbuster Premier League clash

Chelsea and Manchester City played out a Premier League classic in their 4-4 draw on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Pep Guardiola's side edged the Blues in possession with 55 percent of the ball. They also completed 514 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. In contrast, the home side had 45 percent possession and registered 430 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

Both titans looked threatening in attack and put on a show by playing entertaining end-to-end football. Manchester City landed a total of 15 shots, with 10 of them being on target. On the other hand, Chelsea had 17 shots in total, with nine being on target.