Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to extend his contract with the club. The Gunners are currently locked in talks with the Gabonese international, who has just a year left on his current deal.

While Aubameyang has enjoyed a sensational spell with Arsenal since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, the North London club have failed to compete for major trophies in his time at the club.

According to Le10Sport, Arsenal have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace the striker if he decided to leave the club this summer.

Fellow Premier League striker Raul Jimenez is amongst the candidates being considered, having enjoyed an excellent league season with Wolves.

Premier League duo join Lyon stars in Arsenal's shortlist

Jimenez has been in sublime form for Wolves this season

The Mexican striker has been Nuno Espirito Santo's leading man and has notched up a stunning tally of 26 goals in all competitions for the West Midlands side. Aside from the Wolves striker, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Lyon duo Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay.

The Ligue 1 club's failure to secure Champions League football for the forthcoming season could lead to a mass exodus, as the pair continue to be linked with moves to Arsenal this summer.

French attacker Allan Saint-Maximin completes the reported four-man shortlist, who has enjoyed a decent first season with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been the Magpies' bright spark in the final third and is amongst the best dribblers in the Premier League currently.

Arsenal are sweating over Aubameyang's contract

Arsenal are expected to weigh up their options in the coming weeks, as they aim to plan for the forthcoming season. The Gunners will not be able to spend over the odds due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and might need to sell a few players to fund potential incomings.

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta looking to fine-tune his squad to compete on all fronts.

The Gunners' transfer business is expected to revolve around Aubameyang's future and it remains to be seen if he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

