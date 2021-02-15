Arsenal and Juventus interested in €17m Celtic striker - Reports 

Arsenal and Juventus have endured contrasting fortunes this season, but the two clubs look set to battle each other for a talented young striker in the summer.

According to Sempremilan, the Gunners and the Bianconeri are both interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who could leave the Scottish side this summer. The 23-year-old is also being monitored by AC Milan, who are ready to compete with Arsenal and Juventus for the player's signature.

Edouard had loan spells with Toulouse and then Celtic after graduating from the Paris Saint-Germain academy, but it was in Glasgow that the striker struck gold. He managed 11 goals from 29 appearances in the 2017/18 season and the Hoops tied him down to a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

Since then, the Frenchman has gone from strength-to-strength, which is why both Arsenal and Juventus are eager to secure his services. The player has been in blistering form this season and recently scored a brace against St Johnstone to make it 11 goals in the last 11 games.

Edouard's goalscoring exploits have endeared him to Arsenal, who are eager to reinforce their attack in the summer. Juventus have their eyes on the player as they look to revamp their frontline at the end of the season. It is believed that Edouard could be available for €17m.

Seven points behind Milan 😬



Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have some work to do if they're to retain their title 👀 pic.twitter.com/GzE5yo0u4T — Goal (@goal) February 14, 2021

The Gunners have struggled for form this season and are currently 10th in the Premier League after 24 games. Arsenal were linked with Edouard in the summer of 2020, but a move failed to materialize. The player’s current contract ends in 2022 and he is said to be looking for a move away from Glasgow.

Arsenal and Juventus are among four clubs interested in the Frenchman

Mikel Arteta

Advertisement

The Bianconeri’s season has been a reality check for Andrea Pirlo, even though their struggles have been different from Arsenal’s. Juventus are currently fourth in the Serie A table, albeit with a game in hand. The Old Lady now find themselves in a four-horse race for Edouard’s signature.

2⃣0⃣ goals in three consecutive seasons for #CelticFC's Odsonne Edouard 👏



💚🍀 @Oedouard22 pic.twitter.com/E2Eo57RiPC — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 15, 2021

AC Milan are interested in the Frenchman, amid the uncertainties around the futures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Mandzukic. Juventus’ Serie A rivals AS Roma also hold an interest in the Frenchman while Arsenal are eager to make Edouard an understudy to Alexandre Lacazette.