Reports: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira being monitored by four clubs 

Lucas Torreira joined Atletico Madrid on loan from Arsenal
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Modified 27 Jan 2021, 23:36 IST
News
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly being monitored by multiple clubs amid a lack of playing time at Atletico Madrid.

According to reports by Spanish daily AS (as reported by Sport Witness), the 24-year-old is on the radar of Valencia, Lazio, Fiorentina and AS Monaco.

Torreira joined Atletico Madrid last summer on a loan deal, with Thomas Partey heading in the other direction. However, the Uruguayan international has barely featured under Diego Simeone. The Arsenal board are not happy with this move and consider it a deliberate act to reduce Torreira's value in the market.

So far, the 24-year-old has started just two matches in all competitions for Los Rojiblancos and this could make Arsenal cut short his loan deal. If Torreira does end up returning to Arsenal, it is highly likely that another club will make an immediate swoop for his services.

Valencia represents the most logical destination for the player with Los Che having lost the services of several influential midfielders in the last transfer market. The club are currently struggling for form in the La Liga and are just two points above the relegation zone. A move to the Mestalla could see Torreira gain regular playing time, which he has lacked in the last year.

Fiorentina and Lazio could also represent exciting prospects in Italy, with the Uruguay international having spent three years earlier in his career with Sampdoria.

Does Lucas Torreira still have a future at Arsenal?

There are several midfielders at Arsenal
Lucas Torreira's Arsenal career started with a flourish and many identified him as the solution to the club's long search for a defensive midfielder. However, things slowly unraveled and he found himself played out-of-position by former manager Unai Emery.

Torreira's loan move was sanctioned to help him get more regular game time as well as boost his market value by playing for one of Europe's elite sides. However, things have not gone to plan in the Spanish capital.

The arrival of Thomas Partey at Arsenal means Torreira is unlikely to start regularly. Mikel Arteta has also shown a preference for technically gifted players functioning as his holding midfielders. Lucas Torreira falls short in this regard, which could severely hamper his chances of making a mark at Arsenal.

Published 27 Jan 2021, 23:36 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal Atletico Madrid Football Lucas Torreira Arsenal Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News Diego Simeone
