Reports: Arsenal and Mikel Arteta set to hand Jack Wilshere a lifeline

According to several reports in the English media, Arsenal are open to welcoming Jack Wilshere back to their squad this season. The Gunners have grown into a formidable force under Mikel Arteta and the Spanish manager may well be able to revive Wilshere's stuttering career.

Arsenal have reinforced their squad in the transfer window and will aim for a place in the Premier League top four this season. Mikel Arteta has turned the Gunners into a robust unit this year and might be the perfect person to revive Jack Wilshere's career.

Arsenal have done some excellent business in the transfer market and the addition of Jack Wilshere to the squad can help the Gunners and Mikel Arteta navigate what is set to be a hectic schedule this season. In addition to their domestic competitions, Arsenal are also competing in the Europa League and will need to summon every resource they have over the course of the season.

Jack Wilshere did not enjoy the best of stints at West Ham and was largely ostracised at the London club. The creative midfielder was not happy at the club and is now a free agent.

Jack Wilshere may head back to Arsenal after West Ham stint

Jack Wilshere is an excellent player in his prime

Jack Wilshere rose through the ranks at Arsenal as a particularly special player. The English midfielder was one of the best young players in the country and made his mark at Arsenal with some exceptional performances.

Wilshere made clubs across Europe take note with an excellent performance against one of the best Barcelona sides of all time in 2011. Under Arsene Wenger, the midfielder seemed set to become a club legend.

The Arsenal midfielder suffered a series of injuries a few years into his career and was sidelined for lengthy periods. Wilshere was never able to find a place in the Arsenal side after his return and left to West Ham in 2018.

Jack Wilshere, scorer of one of the most enjoyable Premier League goals in the last decade.



That one touch football 😍



📹 - @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ThF74TBIFs — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 6, 2020

The English midfielder's contract was terminated by West Ham this season. Jack Wilshere is currently without a club at the moment and is one of the most talented free agents in Europe.

According to talkSPORT host Adrian Durham, Wilshere can still succeed at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta has made a name for himself with his excellent man-management skills and could get the best out of the 28-year-old star.

"I've heard a rumour that Jack Wilshere was going to go back to Arsenal. I know people might scoff at it, but actually I think there’s a lot of sense there."

Wilshere was excellent at Arsenal

Arsenal have been looking to add a creative influence to their midfield. The Gunners missed out on Houssem Aouar in the transfer window but have managed to add Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to their ranks.

Jack Wilshere can play a role for Arsenal in the EFL Cup and the Europa League. The Gunners have been impressive under Mikel Arteta and will want to win silverware this season.

