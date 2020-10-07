In a fiery post on social media, Sergio Romero's wife Eliana Guercio has taken aim at Premier League giants Manchester United for their treatment of the Argentine shot-stopper. Guercio has sensationally demanded respect from Manchester United and has claimed that Romero must get his dues.

Sergio Romero has been an excellent back-up goalkeeper for Manchester United and has stepped up to the plate on several occasions for the Red Devils. The Argentine star has failed to break into the starting line-up despite some exceptional performances, however, and has tried to move away from Manchester United.

Report claims Everton turned to Olsen because Manchester United saw them as a direct rival for top four place, and refused to do business over Romero.https://t.co/xr5kLgQ3m8 pic.twitter.com/2QFPczz8mG — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) October 5, 2020

Sergio Romero has patiently waited his turn at Manchester United over the past several years and has been reliable in the games that he has played for the club. With David de Gea nailing down a place in the starting eleven in the Premier League, Romero has been used primarily for Manchester United's cup games.

The Red Devils have benefitted immensely for Sergio Romero's presence between the sticks but inexplicably decided to field David de Gea in last season's FA Cup semi-finals. Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea and Ole Gunner Solskjaer received his fair share of criticism for snubbing Sergio Romero.

Also Read: Ed Woodward unhappy with Manchester United owners over Jadon Sancho transfer saga

Sergio Romero's move to Everton blocked by Manchester United

Sergio Romero is an excellent goalkeeper

Advertisement

Sergio Romero was linked with a move to Merseyside club Everton this season. The Toffees have been exceptional under Carlo Ancelotti and have made excellent signings in the transfer market. With Jordan Pickford struggling to meet expectations at Goodison Park, Everton expressed an interest in Manchester United's Sergio Romero.

The Red Devils were unwilling to sell their talented shot-stopper to a top-four rival, however, and refused to allow Sergio Romero to join Everton. The decision drew a scathing response from the Manchester United goalkeeper's wife on social media.

"Sergio Romero worked hard for his club. The last trophy they won, they lifted it with him. He helped the team reach 4 finals/semifinals, and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time to return the opportunity and let him go. Respect for once!"

Sergio Romero's wife has renewed her attack on Manchester United and accused them of not being "honest or professional or serious" after the Argentina goalkeeper was priced out of a move to Everton #mufc #efc https://t.co/PGI3OUNqLt — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

With Dean Henderson also available to Manchester United, Sergio Romero's prospects at Old Trafford have diminished this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has persisted with David de Gea in the Premier League and is unlikely to make a radical change to his stance this season.

Manchester United have struggled defensively this season and have plenty of work to do to achieve their targets in the Premier League. The Red Devils have made a few clever investments in the transfer market but will need David de Gea to be at his best season.

David de Gea needs to be reliable this season

Sergio Romero offered an excellent alternative to Manchester United for several years but the presence of Dean Henderson will likely see the Argentine shot-stopper slip further down in the pecking order.

Romero is unlikely to finish his season at Manchester United and will seek a new club in the winter transfer window. The 33-year-old shot-stopper has plenty of experience and will find several suitors in the transfer market.

Also Read: Manchester United make Jadon Sancho transfer decision