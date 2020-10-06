Reports: Ed Woodward unhappy with Manchester United owners over Jadon Sancho transfer saga

According to several reports in the English media, Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward is furious with the owners of the club for their lack os support in the Red Devils' much-publicised Jadon Sancho transfer saga. Manchester United failed to bring the Borussia Dortmund star to Old Trafford over a lengthy transfer window.

With Manchester United's move for Jadon Sancho deemed a failure, fans of the club have taken to social media to express their discontent with the management of the club. Ed Woodward has often been the villain in most of Manchester United's failures over the past few years but has now hinted at a distinct lack of support from the Glazer family.

😡 A timely reminder of @Evra's passionate rant about Ed Woodward and co! pic.twitter.com/wGrbxUF8Ge — SPORF (@Sporf) October 4, 2020

Manchester United have been heavily criticised for their activity in the transfer market with many club legends taking aim at the management of the club. The Red Devils have largely failed to meet expectations in the Premier League for several years and will need a complete revamp in the years to come.

The Red Devils have managed to sign a few players in this transfer window but their inability to convince Jadon Sancho to come to the club has disappointed large sections of the fanbase.

Manchester United board and Ed Woodward differ over Jadon Sancho transfer

Jadon Sancho is an excellent player

Jadon Sancho has excelled in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons and has attracted the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe. Manchester United were the front-runners to sign the English prodigy over the past two months but did not agree on a suitable price.

Borussia Dortmund asked for a fee in excess of €100 million for Jadon Sancho and Manchester United were not prepared to meet the German club's valuation. Ed Woodward reportedly pushed the Manchester United board to complete the signing but the Glazers were of the opinion that the fee was far too large in the current financial climate.

Manchester United have made several other signings in the transfer market as they look to compete on multiple fronts this season. The Red Devils have not made a positive start to their Premier League season and will need to take it up a notch in the coming months.

BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund have rejected a bid from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho worth up to €100m. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 29, 2020

Manchester United also considered Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as a potential alternative for Jadon Sancho and were interested in a loan deal for a French winger. The deal with Barcelona failed to materialise, however, and Manchester United have not been able to achieve their targets in the transfer market.

The Red Devils did manage to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and will hope that the Uruguayan veteran and boost the side's cutting edge in the final third. Alex Telles has also joined Manchester United and will compete with Luke Shaw for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up.

Edinson Cavani has joined Manchester United

Manchester United find themselves in a tricky Champions League group and will have to compete with Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig this year. The Red Devils slumped to a shocking 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend and are in need of a morale boost.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of work to do and will have to get the best out of his new signings to keep Manchester United in the Premier League title race this season.

