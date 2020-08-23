Reports: Arsenal set to negotiate with Bayern Munich for Liverpool target Thiago 

According to reports in the English media, EPL giants Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago and will place a bid for him in the upcoming transfer window. The resulting negotiations will likely result in a potential bidding war with EPL rivals Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side is keen on securing Thiago's signature this summer in order to add a different dimension to Liverpool's current squad. The Spanish midfielder has enjoyed an exceptional season with Bayern Munich and is linked to several clubs in Europe.

Bayern Munich has enjoyed a stellar season and Thiago has been one of the masterminds behind the Bavarian side's dominance in midfield. Liverpool has several tenacious midfielders in its squad and has been looking to add a creative presence for the past few months.

While Thiago perfectly fits the bill, Bayern Munich is reportedly demanding £23 million for the midfielder. The Bayern Munich star is entering the final year of his contract and Liverpool is reportedly intent on reducing Thiago's asking price.

Arsenal is set to rival Liverpool for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago

Thiago has been brilliant this season

Bayern Munich has benefitted immensely from Thiago's presence of mind and creativity in the midfield. The former Barcelona player has been one of Hansi Flick's prized assets this season and is set to play a pivotal role for the club in tonight's Champions League final.

Thiago is unlikely to stay at Bayern Munich after 2021 and several EPL clubs have expressed interest in signing the talented midfielder. Liverpool currently leads the race to sign Thiago but is yet to place an official bid for the Bayern Munich star.

Liverpool may have to reconsider its decision to play the waiting game, however, as North London giants Arsenal have also expressed their intent to sign Thiago according to reports in the English media. Mikel Arteta has already claimed that he wants to reinforce the Arsenal squad this summer and may see Thiago as the ideal addition to the Gunners' line-up.

Arsenal has struggled for large parts of this season and finished in a lowly eighth place in the Premier League table. The Gunners sacked Unai Emery midway through the season and appointed Mikel Arteta in his stead.

The former Arsenal midfielder has done a commendable job with his squad and led the team to an FA Cup title. The Gunners are in desperate need of a renaissance, however, and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago may well be Arsenal's ticket to glory.

Jurgen Klopp needs to make a move in the transfer market

Liverpool won its first Premier League title in thirty years this season and is currently one of the best teams in England. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool has managed to take the Premier League by storm and will want to maintain its dominant run next season.

The Reds need to rejuvenate their squad over the summer, however, and their hopes to retain the Premier League title will be boosted by Thiago's acquisition. Liverpool will have to beat Arsenal to the Bayern Munich midfielder's signature, however, and needs to make quick decisions in the transfer market.

