Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: 5 key battles to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

The Champions League is finally here after months of uncertainty and chaos surrounding European football's premier competition. Both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have enjoyed extraordinary campaigns so far and will lock horns in tomorrow's showpiece event at Lisbon.

Bayern Munich is arguably one of the efficient teams in the world at the moment and is deservedly to win tomorrow's game. The Bavarians are in the form of their lives and come into this fixture after hammering Barcelona and Lyon by 8-2 and 3-0 margins respectively.

Paris Saint-Germain's enigmatic forwards will be a source of worry for Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain possesses one of the most dangerous attacking combinations in Europe at the moment. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are generational talents and can ruthlessly punish the best teams in Europe when they are on song. Paris Saint-Germain also has a reliable midfield and defence and are more than a match for a powerful Bayern Munich side.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have swept their respective domestic competitions this season and can win an unprecedented treble with a victory tomorrow. Both Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel have done excellent jobs with their teams and while the tactical battle between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will likely dictate the result of the game, it will also give rise to several exhilarating battles on the pitch.

#5 Thomas Muller vs Marquinhos

Thomas Muller has been excellent this season

In addition to smashing a number of Bundesliga assist records this season, Thomas Muller has also waved his magic wand in the Champions League on several occasions in the past few weeks. The German forward has transitioned into an attacking midfielder under Hansi Flick and his relatively free role in the Bayern Munich side allows him to dictate his team's forward forays.

Thomas Muller enjoyed one of the games of his life against Barcelona in the quarterfinals and scored two goals and created countless other chances to humiliate the Blaugrana. The World Cup winner is one of the most intelligent players in the world and his movements will trouble Paris Saint-Germain's midfield.

Marquinhos will have to be at his absolute best to stand a chance against Thomas Muller's wily endeavours on the pitch. The Brazilian midfielder is Paris Saint-Germain's primary ball-winner in the middle of the pitch and his performance against Bayern Munich's experienced attacker may well dictate the outcome of the game.

#4 Serge Gnabry vs Juan Bernat

Serge Gnabry is creating ripples with his performances

Serge Gnabry has enjoyed a stellar Champions League 2019/20 campaign and has had a record-breaking season in his own right. The Bayern Munich winger channelled his inner Arjen Robben against Lyon when he picked the ball up on the right, held onto it despite pressure from onrushing defenders and unleashed a venomous left-footed strike into the top corner to break the deadlock.

The 25-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the standout players in the Champions League for Bayern Munich and has a stunning nine goals and two assists. His Bundesliga campaign was a remarkably successful one as well as he managed 12 goals and ten assists in the league.

Serge Gnabry has found a home to thrive at Bayern 👌 pic.twitter.com/171trNh2uH — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 20, 2020

Juan Bernat has constantly pushed up the pitch at every opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain, but against Bayern Munich, he will have to keep a keen eye on Gnabry. If not, the former Arsenal ace has enough quality to punish the Spaniard even before the latter can look back and realise what hit him.

