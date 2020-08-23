Danny Murphy compares Neymar and Lewandowski, predicts outcome of Bayern Munich-PSG Champions League clash

In an article for the Daily Mail, former EPL striker Danny Murphy has analysed the potential outcomes of tonight's Champions League showdown between Bayern Munich and PSG and has also claimed that the likes of Neymar and Robert Lewandowski will play pivotal roles for their respective sides.

According to Murphy, Neymar can play a pivotal role in PSG's inaugural Champions League triumph. The Brazilian is perfectly equipped with the talent required to dismantle an in-form Bayern Munich side and may well write his name into the history books with a memorable performance tonight.

DANNY MURPHY: Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, or Neymar... I know who I'd pick to win a cup final! https://t.co/j8I41tSksd — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 22, 2020

"Neymar has all the tricks, kids love watching him play, trying to copy him in the playground. Every time he gets the ball, even I get excited. My gut feeling is that it is Neymar's time. I felt for him a bit when he left Barcelona. When it was him, Suarez and Messi, they were phenomenal and a joy to watch."

Neymar showed glimpses of his stunning brilliance for PSG against the RB Leipzig and Atalanta and has become one of the world's best players. Bayern Munich will have to nullify the PSG star's creative influence to keep the French champions quiet.

Neymar can be the difference between Bayern Munich and PSG, claims Danny Murphy

Neymar can turn a game on its head

Danny Murphy also mentioned that while Neymar is arguably the most dangerous player on the pitch, the potential impact that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski can create on the pitch cannot be neglected. The Polish hitman has scored in every single Champions League game this season and will be PSG's chief source of concern.

"Lewandowski is a real throwback to those old-school No 9s, the likes of Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand. They link up play, hold the ball up and score lots of goals."

Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 goals in the Champions League so far and has been instrumental in Bayern Munich's incredible season. PSG's defence has been largely reliable over the past few months and will need to remain sharp to contain Bayern Munich's potent attacking force.

Neymar has now been directly involved in 59 Champions League goals in 59 Champions League appearances.



✰ 35 goals

✰ 24 assists



Stunning record. Stunning

assist. #UCL pic.twitter.com/cYwtGRsgDt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

"Neymar and Lewandowski are as extreme as you can get for contrasting characters. But that still does not mean that one works harder than the other."

The former EPL star also compared the characteristics between Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and PSG superstar Neymar and chose between the two lethal forwards.

"I would rather watch Neymar than Lewandowski. If I had to choose one to play with, I would pick Lewandowski if it was for an entire season, but Neymar for a cup final."

Robert Lewandowski has been prolific this season

Bayern Munich's consistency and sheer might ensure that the Bavarians hold all the cards going into this fixture. Hansi Flick's side has quality all over the pitch and can take PSG apart on its day.

PSG, however, does have an electric front line and the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria can threaten Bayern Munich on the counter. Bayern Munich will have to contend with the magic of an in-form Neymar to lift the Champions League trophy.

