Reports: Atletico Madrid considering player plus cash offer for Juventus ace Paulo Dybala

Atletico Madrid are considering a player plus cash offer for Juventus ace Paulo Dybala, according to reports. The Argentinean has been riddled with injuries this season but continues to be an essential player for the Old Lady.

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015. Since then, he has been an integral part of the club’s success and has already racked up 234 appearances, scoring 96 goals.

Last season, Dybala managed 17 goals from 46 appearances and helped Juventus win the Serie A as well as the Coppa Italia.

Despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad, Juventus might not be willing to part ways with the 27-year-old easily.

However, Atletico Madrid apparently have a plan in place to price Dybala away from Turin, and it involves one of their players currently on loan at Turin – Alvaro Morata.

Atletico Madrid planning to use Juventus’ interest in Morata to get Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is the natural heir to Cristiano Ronaldo at Turin

Atletico Madrid are banking on Juventus’ interest in Morata to get their hands on Dybala. The Spanish striker is currently with the Serie A champions on loan from the La Liga side, and has hit the ground running since returning to Turin.

Morata played for Juventus for two seasons from 2014 to 2016, appearing 93 times for the Old Lady and scoring 27 goals.

He already has six goals from eight games this season and will definitely give the Serie A giants something to think about if Atletico Madrid arrive with the said offer.

However, even though Juventus would certainly like to have Morata permanently, one has to wonder whether they would be willing to sacrifice Dybala for him.

Despite not being fully fit, Dybala continues to harbor his characteristic fight and passion. Even though the Argentinean is behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Morata at the moment, Pirlo has hinted that he could use all three men together in a team.

But Atletico Madrid are not one to walk away easily. The Spanish giants will test the resolve of the Serie A side with an offer of €35 million plus Morata for the Argentine.

While Juventus might normally give such an offer some consideration, the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is entering the twilight of his career could affect their decision. The Portuguese star’s future is uncertain and Dybala would be the natural heir at Turin.

No Juventus active player has scored more goals than Paulo Dybala (96). He's also third active player who has most assists in the club (38) after Paul Pogba and Milarem Pjanic.



Happy 27th Birthday La Joya. 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/wVkD0XLju7 — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) November 15, 2020

All of that would depend on Pirlo. With attacking players like Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski in the squad, the Italian manager could be tempted to consider Atletico Madrid’s offer. But would it be the correct option for Juventus?

Only time will tell.