Reports: Atletico Madrid keen on Chelsea star Olivier Giroud as Diego Costa replacement

Atletico Madrid are currently searching for the ideal replacement for Diego Costa, and they have reportedly identified Chelsea star Olivier Giroud as the perfect fit.

According to CaughtOffside, the La Liga side are keen on the French striker, whom they believe is the ideal man to replace Costa. The Spaniard recently departed Atletico Madrid for personal reasons, and the Rojiblancos feel the Chelsea star has the potential to be his long-term replacement.

Giroud joined the Blues from Arsenal in January 2018, and has scored 37 goals from 103 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea so far. His performances have caught the eye of Atletico Madrid, who need urgent reinforcement in attack after Costa's departure.

The Spaniard made the move to the Wanda Metropolitano from Stamford Bridge in 2018, and slotted in effortlessly into Diego Simeone’s system at Atletico Madrid. He built an instant connection with fans and managed 19 goals from 81 appearances.

However, Costa recently asked the La Liga side to terminate his contract due to personal reasons.

Diego Costa is a free agent.



Atletico Madrid have agreed to end his contract early.



Full story: https://t.co/oG5l434BjS pic.twitter.com/BwtGT5zjVY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 29, 2020

Atletico Madrid could target the Chelsea star to keep their title challenge on track

Atletico Madrid are currently top of the La Liga table, two points clear off Real Madrid but with two games in hand. They have won 11 of their 14 league games, and have a fantastic chance of securing the title this season. In such a scenario, Costa’s sudden exit could force the Rojiblancos to delve into the market for a replacement.

The Frenchman was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer, but chose to stay in the end. His current contract expires at the end of this season, which means that he could be available for a cut-price deal this month. Chelsea are resigned to lose him for free in the coming summer, so they might be willing to negotiate if Atletico Madrid come calling.

Meanwhile, Costa has generated interest from the Premier League, with Wolverhampton Wanderers currently leading the race to sign the former Chelsea star.