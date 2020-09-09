Reports: Atletico Madrid looking to hijack Juventus deal for Luis Suarez

As per ESPN, Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona's Luis Suarez this summer despite Juventus being in talks with the Catalan club for the services of the forward.

Suarez has reportedly been informed by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman that he does not have a future at the club. The Dutchman has begun his process of revamping his squad and has told the likes of Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti that they may leave.

The Uruguayan has scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barcelona in various competitions. During this period, he won four La Liga, four Copa Del Rey and one Champions League title.

Suarez has been training alone all week in anticipation of a move away from Barcelona. He has been the subject of interest from Juventus whose new manager Andrea Pirlo is looking to bring new players to the club.

Juventus are in need of a striker after letting Gonzalo Higuain leave on a free transfer to Inter Miami in the MLS. The Serie A champons have already signed Arturo Melo from Barcelona this summer in a swap deal, with Miralem Pjanic going in the opposite direction.

Barcelona are looking to jettison Suarez as they wish to get his substantial wage bills out of their books. They have also offered to terminate his contract so that Suarez may leave on a free transfer to whichever club he desires.

🚨 | Atletico Madrid have offered Diego Costa to Barcelona to replace Luis Suarez. #Atletico #Barcelona — Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) August 31, 2020

Barcelona's Luis Suarez may prefer Atletico move over Juventus

Luis Suarez has possibly played his last game for Barcelona.

If he joins Juventus, Suarez will be in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, similar to what he had been with Messi throughout his Barcelona career. At 33, the Uruguayan will be looking to be the main man at any club he joins, in a role similar to the one he donned at Liverpool during his three seasons at the club.

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid were third in the La Liga last season with 70 points, 17 points behind champions Real Madrid. It was a disappointing campaign for the Rojiblancos as they were expected to mount a serious title challenge after a summer of significant investment in 2019.

Atletico currently have two top strikers in their squad in the form of Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa. Morata, who has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, may have to move out if Atletico bring in Suarez.

Atlético Madrid have contacted Luis Suárez's representatives. Atlético offer a higher salary than Juventus, and now it's up to the player to decide what's best for his future. [espn] pic.twitter.com/gjOqXMb9ux — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) September 8, 2020

A move to Atletico could be an enticing one for Suarez as he would be able to remain in Spain and be the main man at a club that has genuine domestic and European title aspirations.

Atletico are also rumoured to be willing to offer higher wages to Suarez in order to lure him to the club. That could prove to be the clinching factor as Suarez, at 33, is in the twilight of his career and will be looking for a last hurray before he hangs up his boots.