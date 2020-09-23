Barcelona have reportedly come to terms with Ajax over the signing of right back Sergino Dest.

This is according to reliable journalist Oriol Domenech, who claims that the Spanish club will fork out €20 million plus €5 million add-ons in transfer fees.

(🌕) Barcelona and Ajax have an agreement of €20M + €5M in variables for the transfer of Sergiño Dest to Barcelona. @orioldomenech #Transfers 🚨🔥🇳🇱 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) September 22, 2020

Dest, 19, is an American right-back who broke into the Ajax first team in the 2019-20 season, making 20 appearances in the Eredivisie.

Bayern Munich are also rumoured to be interested in securing his services but it would seem that Barcelona are now in the driver's seat.

Dest would act as a replacement for Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo, who is on the cusp of a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Should they sign Dest, the transfer would represent Barcelona's second high-profile incoming of the summer after Miralem Pjanic.

Barcelona endure a tumultuous summer

Following the sacking of Quique Setien, the club hired former player Ronald Koeman to lead it into the future. However, Setien and three other coaches have since decided to sue Barcelona over their terminations, alleging that it had never been officially intimated to them.

That was coupled with the short Lionel Messi saga which saw him publicly state that he wanted to leave the club, only to later rescind his statement. It became apparent that Barcelona would only allow him to leave should his release clause of €700 million be met.

Advertisement

Luis Suarez, surplus to requirements, initially experienced resistance from the club when it became clear that his destination would be La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. It was thought that he would take to the press, alongside his lawyers, should the move be blocked.

However, that issue was also sorted out, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that the two clubs eventually arrived at an agreement for the Uruguayan.

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have a total agreement for Luis Suarez. Tonight’s meeting was 100% positive. There’s no problem atm - he’s joining @atleti, here we go confirmed! Just a matter of time. Luis va a ser rojiblanco. ⚪️🔴 @MatteMoretto #Suarez #Atleti #Barcelona #FCB https://t.co/Rn3VKhh27e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

Koeman has also overseen the departures of tenured veterans such as Ivan Rakitic, who re-joined Sevilla, and Arturo Vidal, who is linking up with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

Players who weren't central to Quique Setien's plans like Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho have reportedly begun with a fresh slate under Koeman, who is keen to re-integrate the duo into the team.