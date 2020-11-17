Reports: Barcelona interested in Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger

La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in making a move for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to Sport.

Rudiger has found game-time hard to come by this season at Chelsea, and Barcelona could potentially offer him a way out of Stamford Bridge in January.

Barcelona targeting centre-backs; Chelsea's Rudiger an option

Antonio Rudiger has barely played for Chelsea this season

Barcelona are targeting a centre-back signing in January. Veteran Gerard Pique, Frenchman Clement Lenglet, youngster Ronald Araujo and the injury-prone Samuel Umtiti are the club's current options in the position.

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia remains the primary target. The youngster is a graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, and only has a year left on his contract. Barcelona tried to sign him in the summer, but failed to agree a deal with Manchester City.

If the move to sign Garcia fails, Barcelona have identified other options as well. Chelsea's Rudiger and Liverpool's Joel Matip are said to be their alternate targets.

Barcelona are targeting a 'low-cost' centre-back in January, with Antonio Rudiger, Shkodran Mustafi and Joel Matip all on their radar, according to Sport 🧐 pic.twitter.com/OVu8XTiozz — Goal (@goal) November 15, 2020

Rudiger has not featured for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. The Germany international is behind the likes of Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order. With Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reluctant to utilise Rudiger, a move seems to be in the offing.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has made 117 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since moving to the club from Roma for £29 million in 2017. Barcelona would acquire an experienced centre-back who should be entering his peak if they do make a move for Rudiger.

Garcia remains a target for Barcelona though, and reports have suggested that the club will once again initiate talks with Manchester City. Apart from him, Lyon attacker Memphis Depay remains a high-profile target for the club.

(🌕) At Barça, they’re not thinking about buying another defender at a ‘low cost’ in January as an alternative to Eric Garcia. Koeman would instead bet on defenders from the B team such as Oscar Mingueza, Santiago Ramos Mingo, and even Arnau Comas. @ffpolo #Transfers 🛑👥 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) November 16, 2020

Chelsea, on the other hand, could potentially move for West Ham United star Declan Rice in the winter. Rice is a graduate of the Chelsea youth academy, and his performances for the Hammers have seen him heavily linked with a return.

Rice has played as a defensive midfielder at West Ham, but can play at centre-back if needed. If Chelsea do sign him, it further reduces the chance of Rudiger getting first-team football before the Euros.

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona must take 'special care' of Lionel Messi, says Ivan Rakitic