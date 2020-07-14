According to SER Catalunya, Barcelona are plotting an audacious player plus cash deal to complete the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Blaugrana will reportedly offer Junior Firpo plus a transfer fee of €70 million to secure his signature, as they aim to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona reportedly value Firpo at €41 million but are cash-strapped as things stand due to COVID-19. It is believed that Martinez would already be a Barcelona player if it wasn't for the coronavirus, as clubs across Europe continue to face the ramifications of the global pandemic.

🔉 Dilluns al #QuèThiJugues!



▶️ https://t.co/mU4ukcE7wb



💸 Lautaro: 70M€ + Junior Firpo



🗣 Xavi parlarà amb Messi



✅ "Bartomeu no té cap problema en venir a La SER"



‼️ ManCity: sense sanció UEFA i amb 350M€ per fitxar!



🔍 Test de continuïtat al #FCB

[Jofre, Delmàs, Bruno] pic.twitter.com/QkmZrRWHtz — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) July 13, 2020

Martinez is Barcelona's top transfer target and is believed to have his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou, where he would join forces with idol and compatriot Lionel Messi.

Barcelona make Lautaro Martinez top transfer target

The pair have combined well in their short time together with the Argentina national team and could well become teammates at club level this summer.

Martinez could seal a dream move to Barcelona this summer

With Antoine Griezmann struggling since his move last summer and Luis Suarez approaching the twilight years of his career, Barcelona are on the lookout for a reliable figure in front of goal.

Martinez's form has dipped in recent weeks due to speculation about his future, as he continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona. The young Argentine, however, has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Inter Milan, having registered 18 goals and six assists across all competitions this season.

Lautaro Martinez is one of a long list of players being linked to Manchester City in today's papers.



All the latest gossip: https://t.co/lPkqH9l5g3 pic.twitter.com/Oq806XpFb7 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 14, 2020

Advertisement

Antonio Conte's side have reportedly slapped a €111 million price tag on the 22-year-old, an astronomical fee considering the circumstances.

Barcelona have thus far been unwilling to cede to their demands and are exploring the possibility of a player plus cash deal.

Barcelona have been lacklustre since the La Liga restart

The Catalans are willing to part with Firpo to land one of their top targets and it remains to be seen if the deal comes to fruition.

Barcelona will look to fine-tune their squad in the upcoming transfer window, having seemingly conceded the league title to Real Madrid this season. Quique Setien's side are four points adrift of their arch-rivals with two games to spare and are running out of time to save their faltering title defence.

Also Read: Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo