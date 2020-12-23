Reports: Barcelona set price for Juventus-target Ansu Fati

Barcelona have set a fee of €150 million for talented youngster Ansu Fati, amid reports that Juventus and Manchester United are interested in the player.

Barcelona rate Fati highly but, according to reports, they would be willing to part ways with him if their transfer price is met.

Juventus show interest in signing Barcelona's Fati

Juventus and Manchester United have shown an interest in Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati has arguably been Barcelona's one shining light this year, with the winger in stunning form since making his debut for the club last year.

The 18-year old's performances for Barcelona have been such that he made his debut for the Spanish national team this year. He also became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer after finding the net against Ukraine.

Since making his debut for Barcelona in 2019, Fati has made 43 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 13 goals.

This is not the first time he has been linked with a move away from Barcelona; in the summer, he was linked with a big-money move to Manchester United. The English club reportedly saw him as an alternative option to Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Fati enjoyed a fine start to this season with Barcelona but is currently out with a long-term injury. With experienced names like Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi producing quiet performances, especially at the start of the season, it was Fati and 18-year-old Pedri who impressed with their efforts.

Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on Fati, as they look to reduce the average age of the squad. Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is also a rumoured target for the Serie A giants.

The Camp Nou outfit have been facing financial issues of late. They sold long-serving players like Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic in the summer to reduce the wage bill.

Despite interest in players like Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia in the summer, Barcelona were unable to complete the deals due to financial reasons.

Laporta: "We would be wrong if we dubbed Ansu Fati as the 'new Messi'. Sometimes, if you skip steps, you do not contribute well to a footballer's career." pic.twitter.com/0S2CoSqIOc — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 21, 2020

Lionel Messi's saga continues to dominate the headlines as far as the club is concerned, with the Argentine showing no signs of wanting to extend his contract. His current Barcelona contract expires next summer and Messi has already expressed his desire to leave the club.

