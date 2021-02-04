Reports: Barcelona star Messi not in contact with Paris Saint-German or Manchester City

According to Goal, Barcelona star Lionel Messi is waiting until the end of the season to decide his future with the club, amidst a great deal of transfer speculation.

Messi’s contract is set to expire in the summer, and the 33-year-old has been linked with several of Europe's big boys, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

However, it is now revealed that Messi has made no contact with either the Ligue 1 champions or with Manchester City.

The six-time Balon d’Or winner has been subject to a series of transfer speculations since he attempted to activate a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

Barcelona, at the time, claimed that the clause was invalid, as it had expired due to the rescheduling of the La Liga season after the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to footballing activities worldwide.

With Messi heavily linked with a shock summer exit, the Barcelona talisman revealed in an exclusive interview that he would stay put for the 2020-21 season.

With rumors of a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City continuing to swirl around Messi, it is revealed that the Barcelona star has in fact made no contact with the Paris outfit, their newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino, or any of their players.

There has also been no contact with English Premier League side Manchester City, who were reportedly keen on reuniting the 33-year-old with ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

Messi to wait until the end of the season before making a decision

Messi will wait till the end of the season to decide his Barcelona Future.

Messi is reportedly frustrated by the unending media interest and speculation in his future, and has decided to only speak about his future at the end of the season.

He is waiting until the curtains are drawn on the 2020/21 season before deciding where he will be playing next season, but the possibility of extending his contract at Barcelona remains.

Messi, who has been with the Blaugrana since his childhood, will be out of contract at the end of the season and is permitted to speak with clubs outside La Liga, however, the Argentine international has opted not to do so.

The Barcelona faithful worldwide hope that perhaps with the exit of current club President Josep Bartomeu, Messi might consider extending his stay at the Camp Nou.

While Messi and the outgoing Barcelona president endured a rather rocky relationship, the Argentine has contacted none of the prospective candidates for the upcoming election, as he intends to stay neutral.

After El Mundo leaked details of Messi’s €555 million contract, Barcelona have announced their intent to take legal action against the Spanish news outlet.

Messi and his legal team, on the other hand, are yet to file a lawsuit, and are currently gauging their options.