According to SPORTBILD, European Champions and treble winners Bayern Munich are interested in signing Atletico Madrid outcast Thomas Lemar on a one-year loan deal.

Bayern Munich have, in the past, signed big-name players who enjoyed very successful and fruitful loan spells with the club. The Bavarians signed Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic, and Alvaro Odriozola on season-long loans in the last campaign.

Coutinho and Perisic played major roles in Bayern's success last season, with the German club exploring the options of buying the two attacking players on permanent transfers this season.

But Barcelona were keen on keeping Coutinho, as newly appointed Barca boss Ronald Koeman sees the Brazilian as a key player for the club this season. Bayern Munich were also unable to progress in negotiations for Perisic with Inter Milan, and now seem to be focusing on signing Thomas Lemar on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Bayern Munich have already signed Leroy Sane this summer, with the fleet-footed German winger getting of to a brilliant start to his Bayern Munich career. They are looking to add more options to their attack after the departures of Coutinho and Perisic.

FC Bayern an Thomas Lemar von Atlético Madrid interessiert https://t.co/oVrukEagd5 — SPORT BILD (@SPORTBILD) September 30, 2020

Bayern Munich eager to add Thomas Lemar to their squad this summer on loan from Atletico Madrid

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga

Thomas Lemar moved to Atletico Madrid for €70 million in 2018 after stellar three seasons at AS Monaco, where he helped the club win a Ligue 1 title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Frenchman has, however, failed to find his feet at Atletico and has now been forced to play a bit-part role at the club.

Thomas Lemar has been starved of game-time at Atletico Madrid and was linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Manchester United and Arsenal showing interest.

Lemar has made 54 appearances for Altetico Madrid during his two seasons at the club, but has fallen down the pecking order since the club signed Joao Felix and Yannick Carrasco last season. The Frenchman will be looking to attain regular playing time as Euro 2021 approaches.

Bayern Munich are looking to extend their eight-year reign over the Bundesliga, and retain their Champions League crown this season. Die Roten are looking to build a new dynasty around the likes of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka, under the management of Hansi Flick.

Current squad too small #Bayern interested in Thomas Lemar - Loan deals once again the solution?https://t.co/32dFuxcbCU — Transfermarkt.co.uk (@TMuk_news) September 30, 2020

Thomas Lemar may be enticed by the project that Bayern seem to have undertaken. At 24, he is still young and has time to develop into the player that Atletico hoped he would be.

Lemar seems to be in desperate need of a change of environment to find his mojo again, and a move to Bayern Munich could work out well for the Atletico Madrid man.