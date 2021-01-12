Reports: Bayern Munich and Real Madrid monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in securing the services of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on the talented midfielder, who looks set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach soon after producing good performances at a consistent level.

Neuhaus joined Borussia Monchengladbach from 1860 Munich in 2017 and has been impressive since making his debut for the club in 2018. The 23-year old has made 93 appearances in all competitions and scored 13 goals.

FC Bayern have expressed their interest in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus. Neuhaus has a release clause in his contract of over €40m. Real Madrid are also monitoring the player very closely [@SkySportNewsHD] pic.twitter.com/yIvLbq8Lfi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 11, 2021

Bayern Munich have a habit of signing top German talents. They signed winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City last summer and also have Germany internationals like Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller at the club.

Neuhaus made his Germany national team debut in 2020 and is regarded as someone with a bright future at the top level.

Real Madrid also interested in Bayern Munich-target

Florian Neuhaus has been linked with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are not the only club interested, though. La Liga giants Real Madrid have also been touted as a potential destination for Neuhaus.

The Bavarians most recently signed French midfielder Michael Cuisance from Borussia Monchengladbach, in 2019. However, the 21-year-old failed to impress at Bayern Munich and is now on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Advertisement

Real Madrid, on the other hand, could view Neuhaus as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos or Luka Modric, with both midfielder superstars now in their 30s.

Real Madrid have been focussed on signing youngsters for the first-team, with Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic signing for the club in recent seasons. While Jovic has not worked out, Real Madrid seem intent on a youth-oriented transfer policy.

All these links suggest that midfield reinforcements are seen as a priority by Bayern Munich. The club sold star midfielder Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool last summer and have Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martinez, Jamal Musiala and Marc Roca who can operate there.

Martinez is no longer a viable option due to his age and contract, while Kimmich has often been utilized as a right-back. Musiala is 17 years of age and needs time to develop, while summer signing Marc Roca is yet to make an impact.

The potential addition of Neuhaus to Bayern Munich's midfield makes sense, but it remains to be seen what Borussia Monchengladbach's stance is.

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 best goalkeepers in La Liga this season (2020/21)