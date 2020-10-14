According to reports in the English media, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was disappointed with Manchester United's failure to complete his signing this summer and was considering a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid towards the end of the transfer window.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Manchester United for several months now and has expressed an interest in joining the Premier League club. Real Madrid are also in the race to sign the English prodigy but will have to wait for Manchester United to make their decision in the transfer market.

Manchester United have struggled over the past year and tried to make amends in the transfer market by reinforcing a few important areas of their squad. The Red Devils identified Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as their primary transfer target this summer but were unable to complete negotiations with the German club.

With Real Madrid hot on the winger's heels, Manchester United cannot afford to slow their pursuit of Jadon Sancho and will likely renew their interest in the winter transfer window. Sancho is one of the most prodigious talents in Europe at the moment and will cost a hefty fee.

Real Madrid set to compete with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho's signature

Manchester United have failed to meet expectations so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils ended the 2019-20 Premier League season on a high but have lost two out of their first three games in the new campaign and also face a hectic Champions League schedule this year.

Manchester United were ruthlessly thrashed by a 6-1 margin by Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and the humiliating scoreline has resulted in an inquisition at the club. Several club legends have spoken out against Manchester United's transfer policy and have claimed that the club needs to revamp its squad to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund set a steep asking price of €108 million for Jadon Sancho and Manchester United responded by offering in excess of €90 million for the English winger. The German club stuck to its guns and turned down the offer, leaving Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disappointed at the end of the transfer window.

According to a report published by the Guardian, Real Madrid were also weighing up a move for Jadon Sancho this summer but decided against it after taking the financial climate into consideration. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has placed plenty of emphasis on young talent during his time at the club and will welcome Jadon Sancho with open arms.

Real Madrid are also in contention to sign Jadon Sancho

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid have packed schedules in the coming months and will have to use their squad depth to compete on multiple fronts in Europe. Manchester United, in particular, have plenty of cause for concern and Solskjaer will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat this year.

The Red Devils did manage to sign Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles in what was an eventful final week of the transfer window. Manchester United will have to turn their season around sooner rather than later to match last season's third-place finish.

