According to a report published by Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane have identified two potential transfer targets and will likely place bids in the transfer market next summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with a transfer for French superstar Kylian Mbappe for the past several years. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has emerged as one of the world's most proficient talents and Real Madrid will have to spend an enormous amount of money to convince the French champions to part ways with their prized asset.

Real Madrid will turn to Haaland if they can't sign PSG's Mbappe https://t.co/KEsXqbwFNc — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) October 13, 2020

With Paris Saint-Germain unwilling to let Kylian Mbappe leave for an affordable price, Real Madrid have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and might bid for the prodigious striker next year. Zinedine Zidane will have to revamp his squad in the coming months and is likely to make several additions to his squad.

Real Madrid had a quiet transfer market and have kept a low profile over the past few months. The Spanish champions have an excellent squad at the moment but will need to make a few signings to go the distance in the Champions League.

Real Madrid might activate Erling Haaland's release clause next year

Real Madrid have set their sights on Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has grown into an exceptional striker at Borussia Dortmund under the tutelage of Lucien Favre. The Norwegian forward came to the fore with a few standout performances in the Champions League with RB Salzburg last year and secured a transfer to Borussia Dortmund after an eventful transfer saga.

Haaland has taken the Bundesliga by storm and his exploits in Germany have attracted the attention of Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane needs a long-term prospect to replace the ageing Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland seems to fit the bill.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has established a good relationship with Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard over the past few weeks and may well be open to a move to Spain next summer. Real Madrid have an impressive array of young players at the moment and will look to improve their squad with a few shrewd acquisitions.

Real Madrid will make bid for Erling Haaland 'if attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe fails' https://t.co/h7oiMAsuvZ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 13, 2020

Real Madrid have expressed an interest in Kylian Mbappe over the past few years and the French World Cup winner remains Zinedine Zidane's first choice. Mbappe has taken up a talismanic role in Paris and would be an excellent addition to the Real Madrid squad.

Zinedine Zidane is known for his man-management skills and both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are likely to develop under the Real Madrid manager. Los Blancos will have to choose between the two world-class talents, however, and might not be able to afford both players in the same transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe is an exceptional talent

Real Madrid have made massive strides in La Liga and won the league title with Zinedine Zidane at the helm last year. Karim Benzema played a crucial role for the Spanish giants but is now approaching the end of his career.

Erling Haaland has a €63-million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract and could potentially be the ideal successor to the French veteran at Real Madrid. With Kylian Mbappe's stock consistently on the rise, Real Madrid could find an attractive and affordable alternative in Erling Haaland next summer.

