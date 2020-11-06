Reports: Chelsea come to a decision on potential Paulo Dybala transfer

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided not to pursue Paulo Dybala in the near future, according to reports. The Argentinean failed to seal his place in the Juventus starting eleven under new manager Andrea Pirlo, which had generated interest from the Blues at the start of the season.

Dybala was very close to joining Manchester United in the summer of 2019, in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku. Unfortunately, the Belgian moved to Inter Milan and the Argentinean ended up staying at Turin. However, speculations about his future continue to circulate.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, invested in excess of $200m on seven players this summer, but there were concerns as the team had initially struggled to gel. Those talks have since evaporated with Frank Lampard’s wards managing clean sheets in five consecutive games in all competitions.

They have also found the back of the net ten times in those five games. The Chelsea bandwagon is showing no signs of slowing down and that might have prompted Abramovich to come to a decision over Dybala.

Two Chelsea players have influenced Abramovich’s decision

Dybala was initially linked to Chelsea

Abramovich has decided to withdraw Chelsea’s interest in Dybala because of the presence of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz in the squad. The Blue spent $120m on the duo in the summer; while the German arrived for $80m, the Moroccan cost the club $40m.

Chelsea’s Russian owner is determined to protect his investments and is worried that the arrival of Dybala could unsettle both players. Abramovich is confident that the two players can guide Chelsea to silverware and the recent signs have been ominous.

The biggest Chelsea transfer rumours 👇https://t.co/ZjnVlwSv3X — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Ziyech has been fantastic on the pitch of late and is already seen as one of the leaders on the pitch by Lampard. Havertz experienced a slow start to life in the Premier League, but there’s no denying his talent.

The player is beginning to find his form for the Blues as Lampard zeroes in on the perfect position for the German in his team. At just 21 years of age, Havertz will only get better, which makes him a pivotal part of Chelsea’s plans for the future.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has declined the chance 2 sign Paulo Dybala, according 2 reports. The Juventus star has been linked with a move away from Turin ahead of the Jan transfer window. But it appears Chelsea won’t b his next destination.This was reported by Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/TU76mSel96 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) November 4, 2020

As such, even though Dybala is a fantastic talent, Abramovich’s decision seems to be justified as the Argentinean will be a costly option. He would also require time to settle in as he has no experience in the Premier League.

There are also doubts about whether the physical nature of the Premier League would suit Dybala’s style of play. With Havertz and Ziyech in the team, though, one can assume that Chelsea do not need the Argentinean at the moment.