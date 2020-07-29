According to the Mirror, Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer and are willing to offer him a massive contract to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman spent the 2019-20 Premier League season on loan at Sheffield United and made headlines with a series of eye-catching displays between the sticks for the Blades.

With David de Gea's form dipping in recent seasons, Manchester United are yet to decide if Henderson will be their first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Chelsea are prepared to more than double Dean Henderson's wages in an attempt to prise him away from Manchester United.



Chelsea have made contact with Henderson's representatives over a move.



- Manchester Evening News pic.twitter.com/BCqgxvwTCM — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) July 21, 2020

Reports suggest that Chelsea are willing to offer the £55 million rated star a massive contract worth £170,000-per-week in an attempt to lure him to London.

The Blues are in the market for a goalkeeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga's dismal performances in the last 12 months.

Having signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2018 for a world-record fee of £72 million, the Spaniard has endured a torrid time in the Premier League and reportedly lost the faith of Frank Lampard.

Chelsea and Manchester United expected to spend big this summer

Dean Henderson is attracting interest from Chelsea

While Henderson remains a target for Chelsea, reports have suggested that Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is also on the club's radar. Any deal for the Manchester United shot-stopper will depend on the Red Devils' stance on De Gea, who has not been at his best in recent seasons.

Both clubs are preparing for a massive summer transfer window after securing top-four finishes on the last day of the season.

While Manchester United dispatched Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, Chelsea put away Wolves by the same scoreline on Sunday to confirm Champions League qualification.

Kai Havertz could become a Chelsea player in the coming weeks

Despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Chelsea have already splashed the cash this summer and are eyeing further reinforcements in the coming months.

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz is a top target for the club, while Lampard's side are also keeping tabs on Leicester defender Ben Chilwell.

Kai Havertz is pushing hard for Bayer Leverkusen to agree a deal with Chelsea before the Bundesliga side's Europa League match against Rangers next week. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 27, 2020

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also expected to spend heavily to mount a serious title challenge. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is the Red Devils' top priority and it remains to be seen if they secure his signature in the coming months.

