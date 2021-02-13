Chelsea handed boost over potential signing as Bayern Munich announce Dayot Upamecano bid - Reports 

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost In their pursuit of Austrian defender David Alaba as Bayern Munich have announced they are in advanced discussions with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Breaking | Dayot Upamecano has chosen Bayern Munich as his new club, according to RMC. Bayern will pay his RB Leipzig release clause. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 12, 2021

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the Bavarian outfit is set to trigger the £37 million release clause in Upamecano's contract, bringing the 22-year-old to the European champions on a 5-year contract.

"I can confirm that and we are very happy about that at FC Bayern," Hasan Salihamidzic said. "We had very good, intensive and professional discussions with Dayot and his agent Volker Struth for several months."

"We presented him with our vision of his career at FC Bayern. During the past week, I spoke to everyone involved again. At the end of a long process, the player, his family and his management were convinced that FC Bayern was the right partner for them. Dayot Upamecano will play for FC Bayern for the next five years," Salihamidzic said.

Chelsea have been interested in signing the Austrian defender since it was revealed that he will not be signing a contract extension at Bayern. However, the Blues face significant competition from Real Madrid, who reportedly lead the race for the Austrian's signature.

Chelsea reportedly want to sign a centre-back and a striker this summer

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (L) and Timo Werner

Despite a splurge last summer, Chelsea are seemingly in the hunt for a fresh centre-back and striker this summer in order to bolster their squad.

Clear that Chelsea will prioritise central defender and a striker in the summer. The interest in Haaland dates back to his RB Slazburg days but his wages and Raiola are a problem...not just for Chelsea. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 13, 2021

The West London outfit brought in Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva on free transfers this year. Despite the latter becoming a mainstay in the squad, the Blues are in the hunt for a long-term solution in those positions. Chelsea have been heavily linked with Dayot Upamecano himself, as well as David Alaba in the past few months.

Paul Merson: "Of all the teams who are in for Erling Haaland, Chelsea are the ones who need him most. They have always been successful with someone who has a presence up front and Haaland has that. He’s going to score bundles wherever he goes." — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) February 13, 2021

The Blues were also linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who is highly rated by many clubs across Europe. The Norwegian could be seeking a move away from Germany if his current club fail to qualify for Champions League football next season.

Dortmund may oblige Haaland with a move given that a release clause in his contract will kick in from the summer of 2022.