Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri is close to sealing a switch to Italian giants Juventus on transfer deadline day, according to Sky Italia.

Reports suggest that Emerson will join Juventus on a one-year loan deal, but it is unclear whether Juventus will have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Emerson Palmieri joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Palmieri was signed to provide Chelsea's first-choice left-back Marcos Alonso competition for places.

Palmieri has failed to nail down a regular starting place at Chelsea. In his two years at Stamford Bridge, Palmieri has made only 30 Premier League appearances for the club.

Chelsea signed England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer for £50 million, which effectively makes Emerson Palmieri the club's third choice left-back.

The Italian is now keen on a move away from Chelsea, in search of more regular playing time.

Emerson Palmieri was heavily linked with a switch to Juventus last summer and during the winter transfer window, when Maurizio Sarri was in charge of Juventus.

Since Sarri's sacking, Juventus have cooled their interest for the 26-year-old, but are now eager to complete a deal for him before the close of the transfer window.

Deadline day headlines so far. https://t.co/rTj6kUtKw7 — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) October 5, 2020

Juventus are close to completing another loan deal, as Emerson Palmieri signing edges closer to completion

Juventus have had a busy two weeks, completing deals for Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina, and are now pushing to complete a deal for Palmieri.

Juventus have also seen a number of their first team players depart this summer with Douglas Costa reportedly close to joining Bayern Munich on loan, Daniel Rugani completing a loan move to Rennes, and Mattia De Sciglio close to signing for Lyon on loan.

Juventus have created enough room in their squad and their wage bill to make some new signings, as they seek to retain their Serie A title this season and mount a challenge for the Champions League.

The Old Lady are keen to strengthen their squad to maintain an edge over the likes of Inter Milan, Napoli, AC Milan and Lazio, who have recruited heavily this summer in order to challenge Juventus at the top of Serie A.

Emerson Palmieri will provide Juventus much needed cover for Brazilian Alex Sandro at the left-back position. Palmieri will be eager to perform at Juventus, as he looks to make a push for a place in the Italy squad for Euro 2021.