Reports: Chelsea make final decision on Declan Rice after Jorginho's agent speaks up

According to the Express, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's agent has indicated that the player will not be leaving the club this summer, ruling out the club's chances of a deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Jorginho was heavily linked with a move to Juventus last January and at the start of the summer as former coach Maurizio Sarri, who brought Jorginho to Chelsea, was keen on a reunion with the Italian midfielder.

Sarri was however sacked by Juventus after the end of the 2019-20 campaign, which has reportedly led to the club pulling out of the race for Jorginho's signature.

Jorginho was also the subject of interest from Arsenal and Paris-Saint Germain this summer, with both clubs looking to add a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to their respective squads.

Jorginho's agent rules out midfielder's exit from Chelsea

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has insisted that the player has not received offers from other clubs, indicating that he will be staying at Chelsea this summer. In an interview with 90min Santos was quoted as saying:

" Jorginho still has a three-year contract with Chelsea, this plus two.

" I feel a lot of talk about Arsenal and PSG in the last few days, but the reality is that up to now, no official offer has arrived for the player. The transfer market closes on October 5th, but the more time passes the more difficult it becomes to make such an important decision.

"So at the moment, I can say that it is just rumours. He is happy at Chelsea, he started the season well and being the vice-captain at the moment."

AS Roma were also linked with a move for Jorginho, but reportedly cannot afford the 28-year-old's current wages. Santos, again, was keen to quash the rumours.

"With Roma, there was absolutely nothing. Hard to see him [Jorginho] in Serie A because he has an important salary and a cost that only two or three clubs can afford."

Chelsea have been linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, but West Ham have valued Rice at £80 million, which means that Chelsea will have to sell some of their existing assets, in order to fund a deal for him.

Chelsea would have to sell one of Jorginho or N'Golo Kante, both of whom have been linked with moves to Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter Milan.

Chelsea are still considering Declan Rice as their main target - #CFC are now working to sell players then will try again to sign him.

Declan Rice is a former Chelsea youth-product and idolized manager Frank Lampard when he was a young kid in the youth system.

Playing for Chelsea's starting XI could be a lifelong dream of Rice, who will also be looking to move to a top 6 Premier League team in the future to continue his development.

Therefore, a move to Chelsea seems to be on the cards, but a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer may not be possible