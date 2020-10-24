Reports: Chelsea could make a loss in moving on Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling under-performing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga at the earliest opportunity.

According to a report by Estadio Deportivo, La Liga side Sevilla were reportedly interested in his services over the summer transfer window.

However, the emergence of Yassine Bounou and Chelsea's unwillingness to let the player depart on a loan ended up scuppering the move.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard publicly confirmed that new signing Edouard Mendy will be the first choice in goal for his team - a move that has cast further doubt on Kepa's future at the club.

Kepa has let in more goals in his last six PL appearances than Petr Cech did in the whole of 2004-05. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 20, 2020

The report states that Chelsea would have to be willing to take a loss in order to ship the Spanish shot-stopper out despite interest from Sevilla.

The London club splashed out a record €80 million on the player but may have to contend with letting him move on for much less.

The player himself, who pockets around £150,000 per week in wages, would also have to take a pay-cut in order to secure a transfer according to the report.

Chelsea prepare to take on Manchester United

Despite the retired Petr Cech being registered as part of Chelsea's Premier League squad, it is expected that Frank Lampard will field Edouard Mendy in goal when they take on Manchester United over the weekend.

Advertisement

Chelsea are yet to procure a win at Old Trafford in their last seven attempts in the league and Lampard is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead of him.

"It certainly does feel like a big game [against Manchester United]. They are a quality team, they went to Paris and got a fantastic result. It's an opportunity to get some hard-earned points," he said.

"It's too early to assume anything. It's early. The games of teams around you will always be big. There are games where you have to grind out[results]."

Chelsea enter the contest after grinding out a credible 0-0 draw against Sevilla in their mid-week Champions League fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, seem to have kicked into form after starting the season slowly with back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain.