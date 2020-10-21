Reports: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard offers important injury update, picks his preferred goalkeeper

According to reports in the English media, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has decided to prioritise new signing Edouard Mendy over error-prone shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the remainder of the season. The Blues manager is not impressed with the Spanish goalkeeper and is unlikely to give him another chance to prove his mettle.

Edouard Mendy picked up an injury during the international break and effectively handed Kepa Arrizabalaga a lifeline to make his way back into the side. The former Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper was impressive for Spain in the UEFA Nations League but failed to make a good impression with Chelsea's fanbase after a disappointing performance against Southampton.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has now made three errors leading to goals in just three Premier League appearances this season.



At least two more than any other player in the competition. pic.twitter.com/3gK2mhtBHn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2020

Chelsea have had their fair share of defensive issues this season and are in desperate need of a reliable goalkeeper. Frank Lampard has brought in Edouard Mendy in the summer transfer window and will rely on the Frenchman to provide sufficient cover to a faltering defence.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has endured a torrid season at Chelsea so far and is struggling to ensure his future at the club. The Spaniard's slip against Southampton proved costly for Frank Lampard's and Edouard Mendy's return to the side will push Arrizabalaga to the fringes of the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour set to return to first-team action next month

Billy Gilmour is an excellent talent

Chelsea have been building a young squad under Frank Lampard and have several excellent players in their ranks. The likes of Mason Mount and Reece James have made massive strikes in the Blues first team over the past few months and are set to become fixtures in Frank Lampard's starting eleven over the next few years.

Billy Gilmour has also made his mark as a prodigious midfielder but his stellar progress was hampered by an injury sustained against Crystal Palace last season. The youngster has missed more than three months of Premier League action but is now set to make his return in the coming weeks.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Billy Gilmour could miss 3-4 months for Chelsea after a knee operation pic.twitter.com/MWAasNJk0j — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 10, 2020

Earlier this week, Frank Lampard revealed that the midfielder has recuperated from his knee operation and is making steady progress in training.

"Billy’s working really well, he’s probably three weeks away from his return. He’s working outside on his own with the physios still, we hope that he’ll integrate with either ourselves or the Under-23s to get some training minutes. So hopefully three or four weeks, probably the other side of the next international break, all being well."

The 19-year-old sensation impressed Frank Lampard last season and is set to build on his successful start as a Chelsea player after his return. The Blues need to turn their season around this year and the return of Billy Gilmour will add plenty of depth in an impressive Chelsea midfield.

Edouard Mendy is set to be Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper

Chelsea have several defensive issues to sort out, however, and will hope that Edouard Mendy can inject a sense of stability into what has been a suspect defensive line.

The Blues have a hectic schedule ahead of them and Frank Lampard will have to make use of his squad depth to give Chelsea the best possible chance of winning silverware this season.

