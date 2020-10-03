Reports: Chelsea agree deal to send Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich 

According to Sky Germany, Chelsea have reportedly agreed to send Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan to Bayern Munich this season. A purchase commitment from Bayern Munich has been included in the deal.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi since January 2019, with the German club reportedly submitting a £35 million bid to Chelsea. Hudson-Odoi submitted a transfer request to Chelsea, only for then Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri to block the transfer.

Bayern again enquired about the availability of Hudson-Odoi in summer 2019, and reportedly submitted a £22.5 million bid, which was swiftly rejected by Chelsea. Hudson-Odoi went on to commit his future to Chelsea by signing a five-year contract in September.

Chelsea have spent over £200 million this summer on seven new signings. The influx of new attacking talent at Chelsea in the form of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyehc has seen Hudson-Odoi fall down the pecking order.

Hudson-Odoi has, in the past, voiced his frustration over a lack of playing time at Chelsea. With Euro 2021 fast approaching, Hudson-Odoi is looking to move away from Chelsea in search of regular football, to catch the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate with his performances.

Bayern Munich are keen to provide Hudson-Odoi with the chance to prove himself, as the German and European champions are looking to finalise a loan deal with a commitment to buy at the end of the season.

Bayern have been eager to sign a winger this summer, after seeing Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho return to their parent clubs after successful loan spells at Bayern last season, and have identified Hudson-Odoi as the man to provide them with more depth in attack.

Bayern are trying to convince Chelsea to part ways with Callum Hudson-Odoi, @NizaarKinsella can confirm ✍️ — Goal News (@GoalNews) October 2, 2020

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard refuses to rule out the departures of Hudson-Odoi, Tomori and Loftus-Cheek this summer

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly keen to move to Bayern

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in a recent interview refused to rule out the departures of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan before the transfer window closes.

The Chelsea youth-products have all been linked with loan moves away from the club in recent weeks, as Frank Lampard looks to trim down his squad.

Loftus-Cheek, Tomori, and Callum Hudson-Odoi could follow the footsteps of fellow England international Ross Barkley, who joined Aston Villa from Chelsea on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was quoted saying: "With every player in the squad, with the situation of a loan you have to consider what's best for the player, what's best for the club first and foremost. And then see how it stacks up."

Lampard went on to say: "So, with all those three players, I would consider those things. But I haven't got an answer for you on any of those three. I have a good relationship with them all, speak honestly with them, again that's one that we'll broach player by player in the next few days."

Frank Lampard opens door to Callum Hudson-Odoi exit as Bayern Munich reignite transfer interest in Chelsea winger https://t.co/HiPHDetKmZ — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) October 2, 2020

Chelsea fans are used to seeing their youth players being loaned out year on year, but might not be too pleased by the prospect of losing Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who are fan favourites and massive prospects for the future.