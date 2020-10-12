Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly weighing up a move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, according to Tuttomercato.

However, the report claims that the Portuguese forward will only look to engineer a transfer should the Old Lady win the Champions League this season.

Juventus have won Serie A nine times in a row but haven't found success as easy to come by on the European stage.

They last reached the finals of the Champions League in 2017, losing 4-1 to a Real Madrid side which featured Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two years prior to that, the Italian side were outclassed 3-1 by Lionel Messi's Barcelona side in the finals.

Part of the rationale behind a move for Cristiano Ronaldo when he left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 was to add a proven winner to their ranks that would power them past the final hurdle in the Champions League.

As such, the report states that the club would be alright with their star striker leaving to join PSG as long as that goal is achieved this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts the new season in fine form

The Portuguese attacker has begun the 2020-21 season as he means to go on, with 3 goals in 2 matches.

A goal in Juventus' season-opening fixture against Sampdoria was followed up by a brace to help Andrea Pirlo's men secure a 2-2 draw against a spirited AS Roma side.

Ronaldo is currently on international duty, trying to help Portugal defend the UEFA Nations League title that they won last year.

Portugal sit atop Group C with 7 points from 3 games, ahead of second placed France on goal difference.

They comfortably beat the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia 4-1 in their first group stage game before seeing off Sweden with a 2-0 win thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo double.

That was followed by a 0-0 draw against fellow tournament favourites and World Champions France.

Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, what a special moment this is. pic.twitter.com/EHy1ti4rbG — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 11, 2020

Portugal will take on Sweden again on October 15 before its players jet off to their respective clubs at the end of the international break.

Ronaldo recently claimed that the 2022 World Cup participation with Portugal will be his final bow in the hallowed tournament.