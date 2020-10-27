Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo linked to €50 million move away from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly being linked with a €50 million move to Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Tuttosport reports that the Portuguese superstar, who earns a princely €30 million per year, could be on his way out of the club in order to free up their wage bill. Juventus are reportedly of the mind to offload him for a transfer fee and save on the wages in order to soothe their ailing finances.

The Turin-based club are rumoured to be heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the report states that the club is cognizant of the commercial pull of Cristiano Ronaldo and feel that he will be a major factor in attracting fans to the stadium once COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed further.

Ronaldo's current contract at Juventus runs until 2022 and the player is reportedly happy in Italy.

Update on Cristiano Ronaldo's COVID-19 status

Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13 when he was on national duty with Portugal during the UEFA Nation's League.

He then traveled back to Italy through an air ambulance and was isolated in Turin. However, his actions didn't sit well with Italy's minister for sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, who accused the forward of breaching the country's COVID-19 protocols.

Ronaldo defended himself against the accusations but it is believed that Spadafora has launched an investigation into the matter. At the moment, Ronaldo, who tested positive for the virus again five days ago, looks set to miss Juventus' Champions League group stage showdown against Barcelona.

However, it is being reported by Corriere Torino that the player is not displaying any symptoms of the virus and should be allowed to play the game as long as he tests negative for it 24 hours prior to Juventus' game against Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form to kick off the 2020-21 season, scoring 3 goals in the 2 Serie A games that he did play for Juventus before testing positive for the virus.

The Andrea Pirlo-led side have struggled in his absence, drawing consecutive matches to Crotone and Hellas Verona.