According to Marca via Daily Mail, EPL clubs Manchester City and Liverpool are exploring the possibility of signing Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. The 27-year-old has been one of the club's standout players this summer and reportedly has a release clause worth £68m on his contract.

Carlos' stellar performances have seen the two EPL giants take notice, who are looking to add to their ranks defensively this summer. Manchester City are short-staffed at the back after Vincent Kompany's departure last summer and could make a move for the La Liga central defender in the coming weeks.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos has emerged as a leading CB target for #MCFC & serious alternative to Koulibaly. Carlos been one of La Liga’s outstanding defenders this season & central to Sevilla securing a CL spot. Lots of interest in him. With @mcgrathmike https://t.co/xz5mjm032m — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 16, 2020

Newly crowned EPL champions Liverpool could part ways with Dejan Lovren at the end of the season, which would mean they will be a man short at the back. Lovren has been linked with a move away from the EPL, with Zenit St. Petersburg leading the race to secure his signature as things stand.

Aside from the EPL, Carlos has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The Brazilian defender's stunning form this season has not gone unnoticed, as clubs from across the continent have declared their interest in him.

Bayern, Real Madrid join EPL giants in race for Carlos

Diego Carlos has impressed since joining Sevilla from Nantes last summer

Carlos has featured 31 times in the La Liga this season and has also registered two goals to his name, as he spearheaded Sevilla to a top-four finish. The Spanish club would be open to selling the player provided his release clause is triggered and it remains to be seen if he makes a move this summer.

Liverpool are expected to have a quiet summer after winning the EPL title, as Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Reds will not spend over the odds in the upcoming transfer window.

Pep Guardiola on whether Thiago can adapt to the Premier League: "No doubt about this. A player who plays in Barcelona and Bayern Munich can play in the Premier League. Yeah of course he can play.

He’s an exceptional player. But I don’t know what he’s going to do" pic.twitter.com/yDNTz6iKVr — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 18, 2020

However, they have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara, who has less than a year left on his current deal. The Spaniard has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool, while the EPL side attempt to match Bayern's asking price.

Thiago could join EPL champions Liverpool this summer

Manchester City, on the other hand, could splash the cash this summer. Pep Guardiola's side have been liked with the likes of Ferran Torres, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake amongst others, as they look to add more quality to their squad.

The two EPL giants could go head to head for the title once again next season, as the current campaign draws to a dramatic climax.

