According to reports in the German media, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago has reached a personal agreement with Liverpool and may complete his move to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich for the past few months and Liverpool are currently in the driver's seat in the race to secure the midfielder's signing.

Thiago is one of the most talented midfielders in the Bundesliga and will certainly add a new dimension to Liverpool's tenacious midfield. The Spanish technician has played under Pep Guardiola and may not get the chance to work with Jurgen Klopp as well.

Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the talented midfielder and will step up his efforts to bring Thiago to Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Liverpool interested in signing Thiago from Bayern Munich

Thiago is an excellent midfielder

Thiago has reportedly refused to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich and will leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. Liverpool is currently monitoring the midfielder's situation at the club and has already discussed a potential transfer with Thiago's entourage.

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick wants the creative midfielder to stay at the club and will try to prevent Thiago's transfer to Liverpool. The successful manager has acknowledged that Thiago's desire to move to Liverpool is perfectly understandable and claims that Bayern Munich wants the creative midfielder to stay in the Bundesliga.

"When you're at a certain age and you've already played in the Spanish league with Barcelona and in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, you feel the need to experience another big league."

"That is quite normal and that is also human. I'm trying my best to make sure Thiago stays here and that you can convince him to stay. But that's one thing that time will show. We still have the Champions League ahead of us now and we have a lot of plans, also together with him."

Thiago would be moving from one champion to another if the move is completed. Both Bayern Munich and Liverpool have had exceptional seasons and Jurgen Klopp believes that Thiago is the missing piece in Liverpool's puzzle.

According to German media outlet Bild, Liverpool is willing to pay only €25 million euros for Thiago. Bayern Munich value the midfielder at €40 million and will have to negotiate with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Bayern Munich has been brilliant this season

Bayern Munich has been in sensational form this season and has won both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal. The German giants are one of the favourites to win the Champions League title and have one of the best squads in Europe.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has crashed out of the Champions League but has managed to win its first Premier League title in nearly thirty years. Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have been clinical this season and are looking to shore up some area of their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

