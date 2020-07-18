According to Daily Star, EPL giants Manchester United and Chelsea will go head to head for the signature of West Ham star Declan Rice. The 21-year-old has been in stunning form for the London club this season and could be on the move in the coming months.

A product of the Chelsea youth academy, Rice left the club as a teenager and moved across the capital to West Ham, where he began to make a name for himself. A defensive midfielder by trade, the Englishman is also capable of deputising as a centre half when needed.

Rice has been a bright spark in an otherwise lacklustre season for West Ham, who have struggled in the bottom half of the EPL standings. The Hammers look primed to avoid relegation with two games to spare and are preparing for another season of EPL football.

Manchester United and Chelsea are in chasing summer reinforcement and could make a move for the 21-year-old, who could fill two important positions owing to his versatility.

EPL star Rice attracting interest from two top-four sides

Declan Rice could secure a big-money move this summer

A bidding war could be on the cards for the EPL star, who is ready to take the next step to continue his development.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Tagliafico, as they aim to add more quality to their backline. The EPL giants have leaked too many goals this season and will look to steady things up at the back with a couple of top-class additions to the squad.

On the other hand, Manchester United could also be in the market for a defender to complement Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof has done a reasonable job this season, but the EPL side could do with another quality player to shore up their defence.

7 outfield players to have played every single minute in the Premier League this season:



Declan Rice (West Ham)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Harry Maguire (Man United)

Conor Coady (Wolves)

George Baldock (Sheffield United)

James Tarkowski (Burnley)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) pic.twitter.com/rDtgp0DajQ — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) July 18, 2020

Additionally, Rice can also be stationed as a defensive midfielder. His versatility could work out well for the record EPL champions, who have only Nemanja Matic in that position.

An interesting transfer window is on the cards for both EPL sides and it remains to be seen if they splash the cash this summer.

