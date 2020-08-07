Manchester United could lose Diogo Dalot this transfer window, as fellow Premier League side Everton are reportedly readying a £10 million bid for the full-back.

As per updates from the Daily Star, Everton are set to offer an escape route to the Manchester United outcast, who has struggled to make an impact this season.

Carlo Ancelotti, who signed as head coach for the Toffees in December, believes the aforementioned price would be enough to convince Manchester United as well as the player.

Dalot joined Manchester United in June 2018, but has only featured for them on 34 occasions across two seasons. While he was initially purchased as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia, the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the start of the recently concluded term pushed him down the pecking order.

Manchester United's Dalot could be a great addition to Everton

Dalot has found game time hard to come by at Manchester United this season

Wan-Bissaka has made the right-back spot at Manchester United his own, so much so that Dalot was restricted to a mere four Premier League matches this season.

Dalot is not a player who should be pushed to the periphery as much by any means. He is a gifted technician highly capable of breaking through the lines and expressing himself with short bursts of pace and overlaps.

The Portuguese also portrayed his versatility for Manchester United last season, playing at both left-back and an advanced role up the pitch. His most famous contribution for the Red Devils came in their dramatic UCL win over Paris Saint-Germain.

It feels good to be back on the pitch👊🏻

Moving forward to the Semi Finals🔴➡️🏆FA Cup @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/WWoUAzHq7f — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) June 27, 2020

Determined to become a mainstay under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at right-back, the Manchester United youngster earlier revealed:

”Playing 23 games [last season], and I only started playing properly and had my fitness in December, so it has been very good for me to have the opportunity to play in some different positions. I want to make my statement in the team and play as much as I can at right-back because I think it's my best position. I just need to prove that to the manager with my work.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has proved to be a stellar signing for Manchester United

Everton, meanwhile, are short of players at the wider positions in defence due to Leighton Baines' retirement and Seamus Coleman's advancing age.

A move for the explosive Manchester United starlet makes sense, as he could gain more prominence and chances at Goodison Park as well.

Everton wan sign Diogo Dalot and dem dey ready to pay £10m for am. [CrossyDailyStar]#MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/U18C7Xk2rx — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) August 6, 2020

The above source also mentions that Dalot himself now feels he'll have to move on from Manchester United in order to play more regularly.

The Portuguese did not play a part in Manchester United's 2-1 win against LASK, and he may well have played his final game for the club.

