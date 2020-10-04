Reports: FC Porto reject Manchester United's £15.4m offer for Alex Telles 

FC Porto have rejected a £15.4m offer from Manchester United for Alex Telles, according to Sky Sports. The Red Devils are now pressed for time to seal a deal for the Brazilian, with the summer transfer window closing on 5th October.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add a left-back to his squad this summer, hoping that the competition will force the best out of Luke Shaw. With Diogo Dalot’s loan deal to AC Milan almost confirmed, that would enable Brandon Williams to switch to his preferred right side as an understudy to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Luke Shaw, despite being one of Manchester United’s best players last season, is quite injury prone. Shaw was ruled out for the final stages of the league and the Europa League last season with injury, and United certainly missed his presence in the team.

Solskjaer had earmarked Telles as the ideal candidate to compete with Shaw for a place in the starting eleven, but the Brazilian’s chances of playing at Old Trafford this season are diminishing by the minute.

Porto want Manchester United to pay £22m for Telles

Alex Telles might have to hold off his dream move to Old Trafford for another year

Telles joined FC Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and quickly developed into one of their most important players. The Brazilian’s knack for scoring goals and picking up assists mean that he is an enticing prospect to Manchester United. His adventurous style of play also suits Solskjaer, who wants his Manchester United team to play without any fear.

Alex Telles stats from LB over the last 3 seasons:



2019/20:

⚽️ 13 Goals

🎯 12 Assists



2018/19:

⚽️ 6 Goals

🎯 13 Assists



2017/18:

⚽️ 4 Goals

🎯 20 Assists pic.twitter.com/EyI8SycOfc — Utd Interest (@Utdlnterest) September 18, 2020

The Brazilian is in the final year of his contract and will be free to talk to suitors in January. Telles is believed to be eager to play at Old Trafford, but Porto have rejected United's latest offer. Porto want £22m for Telles, but the Red Devils are reluctant to pay that much for a player they could sign for free next summer.

As of now, Donny van de Beek remains Solskjaer’s only acquisition this summer, and fans are growing increasingly frustrated. Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho is almost certain to end in a whimper, even though Edinson Cavani might be edging closer to Old Trafford. With the transfer window racing to an end on Monday night, the Red Devils might be forced to succumb to Porto’s demands soon.