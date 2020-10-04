Reports: Manchester United set to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer

Manchester United are talking to former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani over a move to Old Trafford this summer, Sky Sports report. The Uruguayan spent seven seasons with the Ligue 1 giants, but is currently a free agent.

The Red Devils have underperformed in the transfer window this summer, only managing to add Dutchman Donny van de Beek so far, despite heavy links with several names.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems desperate to strengthen his attack, but a deal for long-term target Jadon Sancho has proved elusive so far. Manchester United are also linked with FC Porto left Alex Telles, but that move has not materialized either.

Cavani would provide Manchester United with an experienced option in attack

Edinson Cavani could be wearing Manchester United colours this season

The Uruguayan caught the eye during his eventful three years with Napoli in Serie A, where he transformed into one of the most feared strikers in the world. His performances earned him a move to PSG in the summer of 2013.

Cavani spent several years at the French capital, scoring 187 goals in 276 games. However, the 33-year-old was released this summer and is currently looking for a new club.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have seen more outgoings than incomings this summer. Solskjaer continues to weld the axe on his squad, with Andreas Pereira the latest to leave, joining Lazio on loan.

Diogo Dalot, another player who has struggled for game time as of late, is very close to joining AC Milan on loan too. In such a scenario, Cavani’s arrival would greatly benefit everyone associated with the club.

The Uruguayan would provide Solskjaer with an experienced option in attack, especially with Manchester United fighting on four fronts this year. He would be a fantastic addition to the squad and his experience would be invaluable to a relatively young attacking line-up.

Advertisement

He would be a stellar choice for the Norwegian, either for the first eleven or on the bench, and his presence would push Anthony Martial strive for excellence. With the Sancho deal not moving closer, Mason Greenwood should continue in the right-wing role this season.

That means that Odion Ighalo is the only competition to Martial for the No. 9 position, an unacceptable scenario for a club the size of Manchester United.

Man United are closing on Edinson Cavani deal! Agreement reached on personal terms until 2022.



Last details to be sorted about agents fee [huge amount - €10m asked] then the deal will be done.#MUFC see Cavani as “great opportunity”.



Here we go expected soon. NO Luka Jovic 🔴 https://t.co/JCI08Gw1em — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

Cavani would be the ideal foil to Martial and his presence in the box would greatly benefit the Red Devils in games where the opponents sit deep. The Uruguayan is a proven goalscorer and his arrival should be welcomed.

In Edinson Cavani, Manchester United are getting an incredibly loveable human & footballer who will fight as hard as anyone in the squad. His efficacy in front of goal has long been questioned & he needs a high volume of chances, but he is still PSG’s top goalscorer of all time. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

With the transfer window closing on Monday, Manchester United fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the club’s inability to strengthen the team this summer.

However, Cavani’s arrival could change the mood at Old Trafford. The question is, can the Red Devils manage to get their man before the end of the window? Only time will tell.