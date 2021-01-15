Reports: Inter Milan interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek

Inter Milan have reportedly set their sights on signing Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Manchester United in January. According to an exclusive report by FC Inter News, the Serie A outfit have outlined plans to sign Donny van de Beek on a six-month loan for the rest of the season.

The club's sporting director Piero Ausilio has reportedly held discussions with the Netherlands international over a temporary move. However, Manchester United are reluctant to let the 23-year-old leave on a loan deal.

Antonio Conte needs options to stock up his midfield, with Christian Eriksen currently struggling amidst speculation of a departure from the San Siro. With the European Championship on the horizon, van de Beek will require regular playing time if he is to perform at an optimum level for his nation.

It is highly unlikely, though, that Manchester United will sanction a loan deal for the player just six months after they purchased him for £39m last summer.

Donny van de Beek and his struggles at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek has struggled for playing time at Manchester United.

Donny van de Beek blossomed into a quality midfielder at Ajax, with his performance in the Eredivisie and on the continent leading to a race for his signature across Europe.

Some of his contemporaries from that exciting Ajax side, including Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt sealed moves to bigger clubs in 2019. However, van de Beek remained in Holland while being linked to a move to Real Madrid.

The Dutch midfielder made his big move in 2020, with Manchester United winning the race for his signature. His arrival at Old Trafford sparked optimism that he would improve the club's midfield but that has not been the case so far.

Advertisement

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not regularly utilized the Netherlands international. Instead, the United boss has shown a preference for playing the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic, and Scott McTominay.

Van de Beek functions primarily as an attacking midfielder, but Bruno Fernandes' form is making it difficult for the Dutch midfielder to break into the first team.

🇵🇹 "Bruno Bruno Bruno, came from Sporting like Cristiano..." 🎶@B_Fernandes8 has equalled @Cristiano's total of FOUR #PL Player of the Month awards 🤯#MUFC pic.twitter.com/38y9FsRsuq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2021

At 23, van de Beek is approaching the prime of his career and should be playing regularly. Considering his abilities, it is not ideal for the player to spend long spells on the bench at a club like Manchester United.

While there might still be time for him to turn his situation around at Old Trafford, if things do not improve in the coming months, a move away might be in the player's best interests.