Reports: Inter Milan willing to swap Christian Eriksen for Manchester United's Fred

Inter Milan would be willing to swap Christian Eriksen for Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to reports.

Eriksen has failed to impress in Italy, and Manchester United have been suggested as a potential destination for the player.

Fred has been an important squad player at Manchester United. Since joining the club in 2018 for £47 million from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazil international has seen his influence grow under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Inter Milan are rumored to be interested in the 27-year old, and could offer Christian Eriksen in a swap deal.

Eriksen's move to Inter Milan has not gone according to plan. He joined the Italian giants in January this year, but has failed to establish himself as a regular first-team member.

⚽️ Christian Eriksen goals since 2017



♣️ In the league - 24 in 133 apps

🇩🇰 International - 24 in 36 apps



😱 The Denmark star has 10 more international goals than Lionel Messi in that time pic.twitter.com/lpSNWrQyD6 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 17, 2020

The Denmark international was linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United mooted as potential destinations.

Manchester United could lose Paul Pogba in the summer, and a move for Eriksen could be in the offing. Although not similar players, Eriksen could take some of the creative burden off of Bruno Fernandes' shoulders.

It has been reported that Inter Milan are also keeping an eye on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Paris Saint-Germain's Leandro Paredes as alternate options.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to swap Granit Xhaka for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Corriere dello Sport 👀 pic.twitter.com/mh4bGxrXpy — Goal (@goal) November 17, 2020

The Red Devils continue to maintain an interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. They have also been linked with moves for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Manchester United have been inconsistent so far this season under Solskjaer. Impressive performances in the Champions League against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have been followed by poor results in the league.

As a result, it has been suggested that Solskjaer's job could be on the line, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino linked heavily with the managerial position.

Inter Milan and Manchester United have been consistently involved in transfer dealings of late. The Italian club have signed full-back Ashley Young, striker Romelu Lukaku and winger Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United recently.

