Liverpool have emerged as serious contenders for the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to reports in Germany.

As per the above source, the winger would prefer joining Liverpool instead of Manchester United due to the better chances of winning titles.

Sancho has long been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea understood to be interested.

The latter already secured the signatures of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and the fact that they are a step away from luring Kai Havertz meant that Manchester United were clear frontrunners.

Understandably, a possible transfer to Manchester United made more sense after they finished third in the Premier League.

Sancho's price tag an obstacle for Liverpool and Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has recently been linked with a switch to Liverpool

Liverpool target Sancho made the big move from Manchester City as an academy player to Borussia Dortmund, back in 2017.

Since then, the youngster has only gone from strength to strength at the Signal Iduna Park. He contributed with a remarkable 20 goals and as many assists across all competitions this season, sparking intense transfer speculation.

All in all, Sancho has netted 34 goals in 99 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool have been unlikely suitors, as suggested by Jurgen Klopp earlier as well. The German mastermind, who lifted his first-ever Premier League with Liverpool on Sunday, said:

"The red shirt [of Liverpool] would suit very well. I don't think such a transfer will be possible this season. He [Sancho] is a very interesting player. If he's coming to Liverpool I would be the most surprised of all of us."

no official bid yet by Man United and so talks with BVB have not started... needs time. Sancho would accept Man United and it’s not a problem. The real “problem” is the fee but when talks with BVB will start, then we’ll see. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2020

Certainly, Borussia Dortmund's asking price of £90 million would put any side off, especially during these tumultuous times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sancho would be willing to join Manchester United, but the real obstacle is expected to be the buyout clause.

Liverpool, as such, were not active in the January transfer window. Sancho, as mentioned above, would not rule out an option to join them but it would be close to impossible for them to dish out that hefty sum for just one player.

Not to mention, Liverpool also pulled the plug on the Timo Werner deal earlier, meaning to pay double the price for Sancho would not be as feasible.

The report also mentions that either Liverpool or Manchester United will have to make their respective moves before August 10, when Borussia Dortmund begin their pre-season training.

Jadon @Sanchooo10 2019/2020 | Goals | Assists | Skills | 4K HD | The Movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/twKV5nAKyi — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 22, 2020

It'll be interesting to see if Sancho does move at all in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

While Liverpool's season ended with their Premier League triumph, Manchester United still have all to play for in the Europa League as they take on LASK in the round-of-16, on August 5.

