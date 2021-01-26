Reports: Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo rejects £6m offer from Saudi Arabia

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s popularity has made him one of the most sought-after brands in modern football. But it appears that the Portuguese does not accept every offer put on the table.

According to JuveFC, the former Real Madrid player has turned down an offer from the Saudi Arabia government to become the country's tourism ambassador.

The Portuguese first caught the imagination of football fans around the world in the colours of Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his legacy at Old Trafford and won almost everything on offer with the Red Devils. He took his game to an even higher level after joining Real Madrid before eventually switching to Turin after a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese ace has continued his staggering exploits since joining Juventus and has lit up the Serie A with his goal-scoring prowess.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not only one of the best footballers in the world, he is also one of the highest-paid athletes. Besides the mammoth salary he earns at Juventus, the Portuguese player also generates tremendous revenue from his engagements with various brands.

Understandably, the Saudi Arabia government wanted to engage him to generate publicity for their tourism sector. They were eager to make the Juventus player the face of their campaign; however, the player has turned the opportunity down.

While it is not clear why Cristiano Ronaldo refused the offer, it might have been because of Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record.

The middle-eastern country is among the richest nations in the world and is also one of the best tourist destinations at the moment. However, they have a patchy record in human rights, particularly women's rights.

Any celebrity endorsing the nation would come under instant criticism for getting associated with the country, and perhaps that was what prompted Cristiano Ronaldo to turn away.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be pivotal for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo already has a lot of brands attached to him, so he might not be too worried about missing out on the opportunity.

The Portuguese continues to be pivotal for Juventus this season and has already scored 20 goals from 21 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions.

The former Real Madrid player turns 36 next month but has shown no signs of slowing down so far. The Bianconeri will hope that Ronaldo's stellar form helps them win another Serie A title.