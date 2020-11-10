According to Todofichajes, Inter Milan are keen to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo but will face serious competition from Serie A rivals Juventus.

The report claims that Marcelo's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2022, and the Spanish champions do not want to lose him for free. This opens up the possibility of an exit for the Brazilian left-back next summer.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in 2007 at the age of 19 from Fluminese for just $8 million. The Brazilian defender has won 22 trophies with the Spanish giants including four UEFA Champions Leagues, and five La Liga titles. He has been named to the FIFPro World XI six times, the UEFA Team of the Year three times, and La Liga's Team of the Season in 2016.

Marcelo has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world during his time at Real Madrid, He has made 362 appearances for the Los Blancos during his thirteen-year spell with the club.

Inter Milan weighing up January move for Marcelo - https://t.co/Qir8dSGuJ3 pic.twitter.com/L7p3uKWvli — Football Extras (@FootballExtras) November 9, 2020

Marcelo linked with Inter Milan and Juventus as he enters the final two years of his Real Madrid contract

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

At the age of 32, Marcelo is approaching the tail end of his career, which means that Real Madrid are actively looking for a permanent replacement for him. The club currently have impressive French left-back Ferland Mendy on their books and have inserted a €45 million buy-back clause in Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon's contract.

However, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in recent weeks. Alaba himself is rated as one of the best left-backs in the world, and at 28, the Austrian is currently at the peak of his powers, which makes him a more timely replacement for Marcelo.

With only a year and a half left on his current deal with Real Madrid, Marcelo will be looking at potential options for the next phase of his career. Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly ready to fight it out for his signature.

Advertisement

Todofichajes says that Inter Milan is keen to sign Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo, but they face serious competition from Juventus.



More in the link ⬇️https://t.co/HKMtyJw3kc — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) November 9, 2020

Marcelo may fancy a move to Juventus, where he could team up with former Real Madrid teammate and close friend Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus are currently the reigning Serie A champions and are looking to make a push for European glory this season.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are building an exciting project with Antonio Conte at the helm. They have risen back to the top of Italian football once more and finished second in the Serie A last season, one point behind Juventus.