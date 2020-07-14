Juventus have reached an agreement with Napoli for star forward Arkadiusz Milik, according to RAI journalist Ciro Venerato (via One Football). The source suggests that the striker has already given the go-ahead for a switch to the Serie A champions.

However, the deal hasn't been concluded yet and Juventus are reportedly considering the option of signing Alexandre Lacazette should talks with Napoli over Milik's transfer stall.

Following years of remarkable service in the Italian top-flight, Gonzalo Higuain is set to leave the club and is expected to finish his career at a non-European side. The Argentine has been previously linked with teams such as DC United and River Plate.

Juventus only need to complete negotiations with Milik's club in order to replace Higuain and have charted out various plans to secure his services.

Juventus reportedly set to hold talks with Lacazette's agent

Juventus target Alexandre Lacazette could be on his way out of the Emirates

Although Napoli might resist selling Milik, Juventus would certainly receive a boost if he refuses to sign a new deal, just as he has indicated in the past. He has also supposedly expressed his desire to join Maurizio Sarri's side ahead of other potential suitors in Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, and AS Roma.

Reports state that one option Juventus could choose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications on the transfer market is a swap deal involving Federico Bernardeschi. Another player that could be used as a makeweight is Luca Pellegrini, who is presently on loan at Cagliari.

However, Lacazette has been listed as plan B if the Milik transfer does not go through. The Arsenal forward has endured a tumultuous time this season despite enjoying his first two years in the EPL thoroughly.

The Frenchman has netted just 11 goals this season, marking a year full of inconsistency amid a period of transition at North London.

If reports from CalcioMercato are to be believed, Juventus have already reached out to Lacazette's agent. According to them, Milik's transfer is a highly practical option if either Bernardeschi or Pellegrini are included, but Lacazette is more than just an alternative for them.

Milik is set to switch to Juventus according to reports

His transfer to Juventus, again, depends on whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extends his contract with Arsenal or not. The Gabonese has been linked with a move to Barcelona, with the Gunners desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

Speaking on how reported Juventus target Lacazette can win a place back in the starting XI back in June, Mikel Arteta had said:

"It's the same for everybody but how do you gain confidence from the manager? The way you train, translate it into the way you play, or if you don't play then you have the excuse that you don't have the confidence, it's always like this."

After the dramatic 2-2 draw versus Atalanta, Juventus will now turn their attention to their away fixture against Sassuolo in the bid to retain the Serie A title.

