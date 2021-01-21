Reports: Juventus join 3-horse race for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

Barcelona were rumoured to be the favourites to sign the Spaniard, but reports suggest that the Bianconeri are now willing to fight them for his signature.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are in search of a specialist right-back and have identified Hector Bellerin as the right man for the job.

Hector Bellerin started his career at Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy and moved to Arsenal in 2011. He quickly rose through the ranks at the Emirates and made his debut for the club in 2013 at the age of just 17.

The Spain international quickly became one of the best right-backs in the Premier League due to his pace and attacking ability. His progress was, however, hindered after he sustained an ACL tear during the 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old has since recovered and is once again a crucial member of Arsenal's starting XI under Mikel Arteta. He has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in the past, but with the Catalans signing Sergino Dest from Ajax in the summer, it looks unlikely that the deal will happen anytime soon.

Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed an interest in Hector Bellerin in the last few months, but it seems like they will be joined by Juventus in the race for his signature.

Arsenal unlikely to let go of Hector Bellerin despite interest from Juventus, Barcelona and PSG

Hector Bellerin remains one of the key players in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad

Arsenal have endured many ups and downs since Mikel Arteta took over the helm midway through the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Gunners had an awful start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign but have shown signs of revival in recent weeks, winning four of their last five games.

Mikel Arteta's men have shown vast improvement, but it is clear that if Arsenal are to challenge for the Champions League places in the near future, they will need to sign a couple of players.

Arsenal will also be desperate to keep a hold of their stars players as they look to provide Mikel Arteta with a squad that will challenge for the Premier League title in the future.

Therefore, the club is unlikely to let go of Hector Bellerin, who is one of the best players in their squad.