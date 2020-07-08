Reports: Juventus jump ahead of Barcelona and Manchester City in the race for Adama Traore

Adama Traore is attracting interest from Juventus, Manchester City and former club Barcelona.

Juventus are leading the race to secure his signature, as they look to add more quality to their options upfront.

Juventus are looking to bolster their ranks upfront in the upcoming transfer window

According to ESPN via Daily Mail, Wolves winger Adama Traore is being courted by Juventus, Manchester City as well as former club Barcelona. The Premier League star has been one of the success stories of the 2019-20 European football season and has spearheaded his side's push for a spot in the Champions League.

Juventus are looking to add more firepower to their ranks upfront and are frontrunners for Traore's signature as things stand.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado already in their 30s, the Spanish winger has been identified as the man who could galvanize their attacking options with his pace and trickery on the ball.

Can Wolves keep hold of Adama Traore?



There's reported interest from Man City and Juventus.



Gossip 👉 https://t.co/X2b5EOT7n4 pic.twitter.com/RDDHzn1YuD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 8, 2020

Traore has also been linked with a return to Barcelona, as he aims to take the next step in his career. However, Juventus have jumped ahead of the queue in recent weeks, while Manchester City continue to monitor the situation after the departure of Leroy Sane.

The German international secured his dream move to Bayern Munich earlier this month, leaving the Cityzens an attacker short. Pep Guardiola might be tempted to make a move for the explosive winger, who reportedly has a price tag of £80 million.

Traore's pace could add different dimension to Juventus frontline

Adama Traore could secure a big-money move this summer

The 24-year-old has been in stunning form this season and has matured into a reliable player under Nuno Espirito Santo. Traore has chipped in with six goals and 12 assists across 47 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign and has produced matchwinning moments aplenty with his crossing ability and speed.

The price tag could be a stumbling block for Juventus and it remains to be seen if they make a move for the Spaniard in the upcoming transfer window.

The Bianconeri have already begun preparations for the forthcoming season, as they concluded a stunning swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur with Barcelona.

Juventus parted with the Bosnian midfielder and an additional £10 million for the signing of Arthur, as they look to add more quality to their squad. With the likes of Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi ageing and Emre Can signing for Borussia Dortmund permanently, Juventus were starved of quality in the centre of the park.

Adama Traoré 🤝 Lionel Messi



Most take-ons completed in Europe's top five leagues so far this season. 💨 pic.twitter.com/3oPJ2O0UHb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2020

The signing of Arthur, who is hailed as one of the best players in his age group, reduces the average age of the Juventus midfield considerably.

After 31 games, Juventus are seven points clear of second-placed Lazio in the Serie A standings. Despite their damaging 4-2 defeat against AC Milan at the San Siro in their previous league encounter, the Bianconeri are well-positioned to win their ninth league title in succession.

Maurizio Sarri's side host Atalanta in their upcoming Serie A encounter and will look to return to winning ways at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

