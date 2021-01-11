Reports: Juventus monitoring 5 talented young footballers

Juventus have recently developed an affinity towards top young talents in the football world and that trend looks set to continue now.

According to Juvefc.com, the Bianconeri are targeting five talented young footballers as they remain committed to their rebuilding process under Andrea Pirlo. The players being tracked by Juventus are Davide De Marino of Pro Vercelli, Abdoulaye Dabo of Nantes, Emanuele Pecorino of Catania, Maurits Kjaergaard of RB Salzburg, and Marko Brkljaca of Spalato.

All five players are either 20 years old or under, which hints that Juventus are eager to inject a shot of youth in their squad. The Old Lady already added Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski to the squad in the summer, while also allowing Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain to depart. The former arrived on a two-year loan deal, but the Bianconeri do have a conditional obligation to buy.

Chiesa has hit the ground running, making 18 appearances already and finding the back of the net five times. Kulusevski, on the other hand, signed for Juventus in January of last year and was loaned back to Parma for the rest of the campaign. He returned to Turin this season and has already played 19 games, registering four goals across all competitions.

Juventus’ change in transfer strategy is already paying dividends. Pirlo will be hoping his youngsters will play their part in defending the Serie A title this season. In the meantime, the Bianconeri remain keen to reduce the average age of the squad, so targeting these five youngsters certainly makes sense.

Juventus unlikely to sign the youngsters in January

Even though January offers a chance to strengthen the squad, Juventus are unlikely to sign the youngsters this month. That is because the players are in a crucial stage in their development and the Serie A giants are wary of upsetting their rhythm with a potential move in the middle of the season.

Moving to Juventus would also affect their playing time, as first-team opportunities would be few and far in between at the moment. The Bianconeri would instead like the players to play regularly and gather valuable experience before ultimately making the step up to Turin.

As such, even though the players are on the club’s radar, Juventus will refrain from investing in them at the moment. However, the Bianconeri are expected to keep a close watch on each of them and perhaps a move in the summer might be a more realistic option.