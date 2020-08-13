According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Juventus have offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona as they look to trim their wage bill this summer.

The Bianconeri are reportedly feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and are looking to offload several stars in the coming weeks, with Ronaldo also amongst the players who could leave the club.

The Portuguese talisman was in stunning form in front of goal for Juventus and racked up 35 goals in all competitions, as the Bianconeri won their ninth successive Scudetto. Ronaldo, however, could not prevent Juventus from Champions League elimination despite his best efforts.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona, according to Guillem Balague.



Imagine 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/VHThPb3mc5 — Goal (@goal) August 13, 2020

Despite scoring twice in the second leg against Lyon, the Ligue 1 outfit prevailed on away goals over 180 minutes, as Ronaldo and Juventus were unexpectedly dumped out of the competition.

Due to their dismal finish to the season, Juventus parted ways with Maurizio Sarri and appointed club legend Andrea Pirlo is what was seen as a surprising decision by the Serie A champions.

Reports emerged that Ronaldo is interested in a move to PSG, with super-agent Jorge Mendes overseeing negotiations to take the Juventus star to the French capital.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live via Daily Star, Balague shed light on these claims and revealed that Ronaldo is being offered to several clubs across the continent including Barcelona.

Barcelona and PSG linked with shock moves for Juventus talisman Ronaldo

Ronaldo has been Juventus' talisman since joining

Advertisement

"The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to PSG is not so much that PSG are thinking of getting him, it is because Jorge Mendes has been given instructions to find a team for Ronaldo."

"It is as drastic as that. He's been offered everywhere, including Barcelona."

Barcelona are in financial trouble themselves and are unlikely to splash the cash on a big-money signing, let alone Ronaldo who has a huge history with arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Portuguese star is likely to stay at Juventus this summer and rumours linking him with a move away from the club are believed to be wide of the mark as things stand.

🗣 'Juventus wants to get rid of his wage, he's been offered everywhere including Barcelona' @GuillemBalague on the future of @Cristiano Ronaldo



📲⚽ https://t.co/3CW3Ngo4mY pic.twitter.com/OB8W9XH5oz — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 12, 2020

Ronaldo has been in stunning form since swapping Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 and will look to spearhead his side once again in the forthcoming season under his new manager.

Also Read: Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo considering leaving Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain