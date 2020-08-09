According to Foot Mercato, Cristiano Ronaldo is considering his future at Juventus after the Bianconeri were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Lyon. The result led to the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, who came under immense criticism for Juventus' brand of football and their failure to turn our a series of underwhelming results towards the end of the Serie A season.

Despite Ronaldo's heroics, Juventus were beaten by Lyon on away goals in the Champions League Round of 16 tie, as the Portuguese star scored a fantastic brace that eventually went in vain.

Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo has been named as head coach after the dismissal of Sarri and in the light of recent events, Ronaldo is reportedly considering his future.

Ronaldo ponders Juventus future amidst Champions League heartbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace wasn't enough for Juventus against Lyon

Super agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly set to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain president Leonardo over a potential deal. The pair share a good relationship and Ronaldo sees the Ligue 1 side as a prospective destination, having grown disgruntled with his stint at Juventus.

Ronaldo spearheaded the Bianconeri to two successive Serie A triumphs and has been in stunning form since his big-money move from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. However, he could be on the move in the summer transfer window, with Foot Mercato also indicating that initial talks have already been held between Juventus and PSG.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli confirmed that Ronaldo will not leave the club in the summer. Speaking after the club's embarrassing Champions League elimination, Agnelli referred to the Portuguese talisman as the pillar of the team and categorically denied all rumours of a potential departure.

“He's going to stay with us, I'm sure Cristiano will play for Juventus next season as well. He is a pillar of this team."

Rumours of Ronaldo's departure seems like paper talk after the Juventus president's comments, but it remains to be seen if the Portuguese seals a stunning switch away from the Allianz Stadium.

The Champions League trophy continues to Juventus and despite Ronaldo's heroics, they were unable to make their presence felt in Europe in the past two seasons.

With Pirlo set to take charge from the forthcoming season, Juventus will be worth keeping an eye on, as they prepare to oversee a new era at the club.

